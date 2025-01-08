5 Ogboni chiefs bag 6 months imprisonment each for breach of peace in Ogun

An Abeokuta Magistrates Court sitting at Isàbo, on Wednesday, sentenced five Ogboni chiefs to six months imprisonment each.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Ogboni chiefs are Anthony Ogunseye (55), Ajasa Enisemo (67), Saheed Sanusi (50), Oludotun Oliyide (60), and Fatai Mutairu (63).

They were convicted on a four-count charge of conspiracy, malicious damage, conduct likely to cause a breach of peace and stealing.

Delivering judgment, the trial Magistrate, Mrs E.O Ogunyemi, said that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was guilty as charged.

Ogunyemi also held that the evidence presented by the prosecution was tenable, and, therefore, sentenced each of the chiefs to six months imprisonment with an option of a N50,000 fine.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Insp Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the convicts committed the offences on March 21, 2023, at about 12:15 p.m. at the Ogboni House in the Igbore area.

She said that the chiefs conspired to maliciously destroy letters from the Abeokuta South Local Government that were pasted on the walls, doors and windows of the Ogboni House.

According to her, the Ogboni house was sealed by the local government for security reasons following a dispute over the filling of a vacant chieftaincy title in the Ogboni house.

She said that the five Ogboni members conducted themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace by also unlawfully removing the caution tape placed on the Ogboni house.

“They also stole two crossed bars that were fixed on the two doors of the Ogboni Igbore house by the local government,” she said.