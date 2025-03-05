4 Fubara’s supporters injured as gunmen open fire on peaceful assembly in Rivers

Gunmen on Wednesday opened fire on a peaceful gathering of youths believed to be supporters of Gov. Siminalayi Fubara in Elele, Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers.

The youths had reportedly assembled at a roundabout in Elele to express solidarity with Fubara when the attack occurred, further escalating political tensions in the state.

The incident follows a 48-hour ultimatum issued to Fubara by the Martin Amaewhule-led state Assembly to re-represent the 2025 Appropriation Bill, which expires on March 5.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) via telephone, an eyewitness, identified as Nwokoro, alleged that a senior local vigilante commander in the area carried out the attack.

According to him, the commander, popularly known as ‘Fucking Naira,’ appeared suddenly and opened fire on the supporters of Governor Fubara in Elele Town.

“He shot about 14 people, all of whom sustained multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to Madonna University Hospital in Elele for treatment,” the eyewitness reported.

Nwokoro alleged that the shooter was a factional leader of a prominent political party and a staunch supporter of a well-known politician in the state.

He alleged that the vigilante commander also threatened to continue attacking supporters of the governor and called on security agencies to take swift action to arrest him and ensure his prosecution.

Confirming the incident, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, spokesperson for the Police Command in Rivers, stated that only four persons sustained gunshot wounds during the attack.

She explained that the attack took place after a patrol team from Elele Division, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), arrived at Elele Roundabout to address the unlawful assembly.

“While officers were attempting to address the crowd, an unidentified assailant hiding nearby opened fire, resulting in multiple injuries.

“As at the time of this report, only four individuals have been confirmed injured,” Iringe-Koko stated.

She added that after the shooting, the armed assailants attempted to flee, but the police apprehended one.

Iringe-Koko said that a single-barrel gun was recovered from the suspect.

“The injured victims were immediately taken to various hospitals in Elele for urgent medical treatment.

“A manhunt is currently underway for the perpetrators who escaped,” she said.

Iringe-Koko revealed that some of the assailants were identified as members of the local vigilante group known as the Obio/Akpor Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSPAC).

The police spokesperson stated that the apprehended suspect would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation.