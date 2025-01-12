4 confirmed dead as suspected terrorists attack Immigration facility in Kebbi

The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has confirmed the deaths of four individuals following an attack by suspected terrorists on its facilities at the Kangiwa border, Kebbi State.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, (SPRO) Deputy Comptroller of Immigration (DCI), Kenneth Udo on Sunday in Abuja.

Udo said that the attack occurred around 19:20 hours on Friday, Jan. 10, resulting in the deaths of a local watchman and three contractors.

He, however, extended condolences to the families of the victims and assured the public that efforts were underway, in collaboration with sister agencies, to track down and bring the perpetrators to justice.

He also reiterated the NIS’s unwavering resolve to continue its core mandate of securing the nation’s borders and enhancing national security.

“The service regrets to announce a recent attack by a suspected terrorist group on our facilities and contractors on-site, at the Kangiwa border in Kangiwa local government area of Kebbi State.

“The attack led to the death of four persons, including a local Watchman and three contractors.

“We also recorded substantial damages to our security facilities. No immigration officers were killed during the attack.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. We are actively working alongside our sister agencies to identify and apprehend those responsible for these heinous acts and bring them to justice.