4 armed robbers killed during gun duel with Police on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

The Police Command in Ogun said it neutralised four suspected kidnappers in a gun duel at Warewa axis on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday.

This is contained in a statement issued by CSP Omolola Odutola, the Command’s Spokesperson, on Saturday in Abeokuta.

Odutola said that a white Paragon commercial vehicle marked BDG 753 YH, driven by one Morufu Adedeji and heading towards Lagos, was ambushed at 8:30 p.m. by armed men at a lonely section of the road.

She explained that the assailants, wielding firearms and dangerous weapons, forcefully halted the vehicle, pointed a gun at the driver, and began robbing passengers at gunpoint.

” During the attack, some passengers managed to escape through the rear door, which had been smartly and courageously opened by the driver.

” This act enraged the kidnappers, who then brutally assaulted the driver to the point of unconsciousness,” she said.

Odutola said that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Ogun State Police Command swiftly and well-coordinatedly foiled the attack after responding to a distress call.

She stated that upon their arrival, the police operatives engaged the criminals in a gun duel.

” Four of the armed men were neutralised while others escaped with gunshot wounds into the bush.

” Items recovered at the scene included one locally made pistol with two cartridges, two daggers, N20,000 cash, one Tecno Android phone, one solar power bank, and three USB lights (suspected to be stolen property),” she said.

Odutola explained that the bodies of the neutralised suspect had been deposited at the State Hospital Morgue, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, for autopsy and further investigation.

She said that the Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, had reaffirmed the command’s commitment to strengthening security and eliminating criminal activities in the area.

The command’s spokesperson further said that the commissioner had deployed tactical operatives to monitor strategic flashpoints on the Warewa/Arepo axis and conduct routine patrols to ensure the security of residents and commuters.

Odutola urged members of the public, especially medical practitioners, to report any individuals seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.