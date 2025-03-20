3 trucks involved as Karu Bridge records second accident in 2 days

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has confirmed another accident on Thursday, under Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.

The acting Director-General of the department, Abdulrahman Mohammed, confirmed the news in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, saying no life was lost.

Mohammed explained that the accident occurred when a truck laden with fertiliser rammed into a Toyota Hijet truck and a refuse dump truck.

He said that the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps have towed the affected trucks away to avoid traffic buildup.

The D-G appealed to drivers to obey traffic regulations and drive with caution to stay alive.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a truck driver lost control around the same bridge on Wednesday nd rammed into vehicles in a traffic jam.