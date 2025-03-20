3 trucks involved as Karu Bridge records second accident in 2 days

The Federal Capital Territory Emergency Management Department (FEMD) has confirmed another accident on Thursday, under Karu Bridge on the Abuja-Keffi Expressway.
The acting Director-General of the department, Abdulrahman Mohammed, confirmed the news in a statement in Abuja on Thursday, saying no life was lost.
Mohammed explained that the accident occurred when a truck laden with fertiliser rammed into a Toyota Hijet truck and a refuse dump truck.
He said that the officers of the Federal Road Safety Corps have towed the affected trucks away to avoid traffic buildup.
The D-G appealed to drivers to obey traffic regulations and drive with caution to stay alive.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that a truck driver lost control around the same bridge on Wednesday nd rammed into vehicles in a traffic jam.
The collision led to a massive explosion involving several vehicles, leading to the death of 10 people, with more than 30 injured and receiving treatment in different health facilities.