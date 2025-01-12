3 Sharia Court judges advised to resign, 3 judicial staff sacked over misconduct

The Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has sacked three judicial staff over misconduct.

The commission also advised three Shari’a Court judges to resign and reprimanded two others for dereliction of duty.

This is contained in a statement by Abbas Wangara, Director of Protocol and Publicity, Jigawa State Judiciary, on Sunday in Dutse.

He said the commission, at its 178th meeting on Jan. 7, approved disciplinary actions against erring personnel who violated judicial procedures and rules.

“In the outcome of the meeting signed by Auwalu Dan’Azumi, Secretary of the JSC, the commission received the report of an investigation committee from the High Court department regarding two officers.

“The affected officers are Iyal Ibrahim, Higher Registrar on Grade Level 08, and Baffa Alhaji, Principal Registrar on Grade Level 14.

“The two officers were found guilty of illegal sales of two vehicles, exhibits of the Federal High Court, Dutse, and committed an official misconduct punishable under Rule 5 (4) & (6) of the Jigawa State Judiciary Scheme of Service 2006.

“Also, the commission resolved that the service of the two officers be terminated by Section 41 of the Judicial Service Commission Law, Cap. 20 Laws of Jigawa State 2012,” he said.

Wangara said the commission received a report from the High Court department in respect of Abdul Aujara, Chief Clerical Officer, for suppressing N965,000, being a litigant’s deposit in a case of recovery filed by the Ja’iz Bank before Chief Magistrates Court Jahun.

The commission, he said, terminated the appointment of the officer in accordance with Section 41 of the Judicial Service Commission Law, Cap. J20 Laws of Jigawa State 2012.

Also, the commission deliberated on the report of the Judiciary Public Complaint Committee (JPCC) regarding Adamu Farin-Dutse, a Shari’a Court Judge accused of abusing judicial powers and misapplying the law, adding that the officer had been warned several times in that regard.

“After careful deliberations, the commission found the officer liable for official misconduct in accordance with the provision of Section 5.4 of the Judiciary Scheme of Service.

“Therefore, the commission resolved to write to the officer and advise him to tender a resignation letter from service within two weeks as provided by Section 41 of the Judicial Service Commission Law, Cap. J20 Laws of Jigawa State, 2012,” he said.

The commission also deliberated on the report of the JSPCC on official misconduct in respect of another Shari’a Court Judge, Muhammad Usman, who allegedly abused power by issuing a writ of possession before delivering judgment.

According to Wangara, the action shows clearly conducting judicial functions without following due process in violation of Section 5.4 of the Judiciary Scheme of Service, 2006.

Wangara said the commission advised the judge to tender his resignation letter from the service in accordance with the provision of Section 41 of the Judicial Service Commission Law, Cap. J20 Laws of Jigawa State, 2012.

Similarly, the commission deliberated on the JPCC report in respect of Usman Zubair, a Shari’a Court Judge, who allegedly abused judicial powers.

He said the judge allegedly abused judicial powers by refusing to adjudicate properly on matters of distribution of inheritance shares to the legal heirs and allowed another person who was not party to the substantive matter to benefit.

“The commission also found that the officer had been warned for irregularities in both his civil and criminal proceedings.

“It resolved to write to Usman Usman Zubair, and advise him to tender a resignation letter from service within two weeks”.

Moreso, the commission had issued a warning letter to resident Magistrate Munnir Abdullahi, for converting a civil matter to a criminal matter by allowing himself to be partisan in the case.

Wangara said that the warning was given under Section 41 of the Judicial Service Commission Law, Cap. J20 Laws of Jigawa State, 2012.

He said the commission further warned Magistrate Yakubu Ibrahim for abuse of power by insulting and uttering a derogatory word to a litigant when she appeared before him at Chief Magistrate Court Maigatari.

According to him, disciplinary exercise is part of the commission’s effort to ensure a corrupt-free judiciary and maintain a high level of performance, discipline and professionalism.