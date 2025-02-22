3 Niger youths arrested for offering pregnant woman N30m to sell 6-month foetus

Police in Niger State have arrested three suspects for allegedly attempting to remove a six-month-old foetus for ritual purposes in Minna, the state capital.

The suspects, identified as Martha Andrew, James Luka, and Johnson John, reportedly lured a pregnant woman from the Rafin-Yashin area of Minna to a hotel along the Eastern Bye-Pass, where they planned to carry out the act.

According to police reports, the suspects promised to pay the victim N30 million if she suffered a miscarriage while still in the hotel.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer of the Niger State Police Command, SP Wasiu Abiodun, stated that operatives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) tracked and arrested the suspects at the hotel.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to the crime. They are being charged with conspiracy and attempted miscarriage.

“The suspects were arrested as they conspired to take a pregnant victim from the Rafin-Yashi area of Minna to one ‘Gbege’ presently at large.

“They lured the victim with a promise to pay her N30 million naira to remove her six-month-old pregnancy for ritual purposes.”

In the same breath, 23-year-old Hashimu Sani has been arrested for stabbing 20-year-old Musa Bala to death.

The state Police spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying that the suspect was arrested by the police operatives of Kotonkoro attached to Bangi Division, adding that he was arrested with two knives stained with suspected blood.

He said that when questioned, the suspect could not state any reason for his action or any altercation between him and the deceased, pointing out that it was established that the suspect was a drug addict.