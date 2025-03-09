2025 budget gives Zaria 7 new tertiary institutions - Speaker Abbas

Dr Tajudeen Abbas , Speaker of the House of Representatives, says the 2025 budget will provide seven additional federal institutions for the Zaria Federal Constituency.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tajuddeen disclosed this during Ramadan Iftar (breaking of fasting) held in Zaria on Saturday.

According to him, it is aimed at cementing Zaria’s reputation as a hub for higher learning.

The speaker listed the institutions, including the Federal College of Agriculture, Federal Veterinary and Animal Husbandry, and Federal Technical College.

Others are the Centre for Management Development, the Technology Incubation Centre, the School for the Disabled (Primary and Secondary), and four New Federal Secondary Schools.

Tajuddeen assured that more development projects that directly affect people's lives would be executed in the 2025 fiscal year.

“As the 2025 budget was signed into law, the payment for the scholarship of 2,500 indigent students in tertiary institutions will be released soon.

“Also, an additional 4,000 students will benefit from the scheme,’’ he assured.

Tajuddeen then appreciated the solidarity and support given to him by the constituents, which, according to him, are his bedrock for achieving results in the national assembly.

However, he called for prayers for President Bola Tinubu, adding that such prayers could help the government and the country reduce inflation and raise the GDP.

The speaker noted that the rate of insecurity had considerably reduced due to the holistic approach of the Tinubu-led administration.

The National Vice Chairman, North-West of All Progressive Congress (APC), Alhaji Garba-Datti Babawo, applauded the speaker for involving every legislator irrespective of party affiliation, regional or sectional differences.

Babawo urged Tajuddeen to sustain his sterling leadership style, which facilitates peace, progress, and harmonious relationships at the Green Chamber.