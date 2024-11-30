2 Lagos task force officers sacked for stealing phones during raid on drug traffickers

The Lagos State Task Force says it has dismissed two of its personnel, Fatai Yusuf, 42, and Hammed Garuba, 38, following their involvement in theft during a recent raid.

The task force’s spokesperson, Mr Abdulraheem Gbadeyan, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

Gbadeyan said that the officials stole phones during the operation conducted at a hotel in Gowon Estate, known for harbouring drug users and traffickers, which resulted in numerous arrests.

He said that the integrity of the raid was compromised by the actions of the two officials whose misconduct was captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV).

According to him, the culprits were found guilty of stealing mobile phones from the scene.

“Both individuals, serving as paramilitary officers within the agency, were subjected to a meticulous investigation by the agency’s disciplinary committee.

“Upon confirmation of their guilt, they were summarily dismissed from service and will face immediate prosecution for theft,” he said.

The image maker said that the chairman of the agency, CSP Adetayo Akerele, denounced their actions and reaffirmed the agency’s unwavering commitment to integrity and accountability.

“Akerele has issued a stern admonition to all personnel, emphasising that any breach of ethical conduct would attract severe consequences,” he said.

Gbadeyan said that the task force was guided by principles of discipline, equity, and justice, and any act that compromised the agency’s credibility or eroded public trust would be addressed decisively and without hesitation.

He said that in a related development, those apprehended during the raid had been arraigned.

“The first group of 53 drug peddlers and users apprehended during earlier operations have been remanded at the Badagry Correctional Centre, after being charged in court.

“This week, in a subsequent raid targeting drug hotspots and illicit structures within Gowon Estate, Ipaja, Lagos, the task force apprehended 43 additional suspects.

“The operation led to the demolition of identified drug hideouts and shanties, to deter recurring criminal activities in the area.

“All apprehended individuals have been promptly arraigned, underscoring the agency’s relentless commitment to eradicating drug-related crimes and ensuring public safety,” the spokesperson said.