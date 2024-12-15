2 die as 2 trucks collide in Lagos

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) says two persons died on Sunday following a collision involving two trucks on a Lagos road.

The LASTMA General Manager, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, said in a statement that two other persons trapped in the wreckage were rescued.

The statement was signed by Taofiq Adebayo, Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, LASTMA.

Bakare-Oki said that one of the containerised trucks involved in the accident was loaded, while the other was empty.

He said that the rescue operation at the scene was done in collaboration with the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Lagos Fire Service, and personnel from the Nigerian Army’s 174 Battalion.

According to him, the accident occurred at Powerline by Cele Bus Stop, Ita-Oluwo, Ikorodu.

“The tragic incident, which unfolded earlier today, led to the rescue of two individuals trapped in the wreckage, while two others were recovered lifeless.

“ All victims were immediately conveyed to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, where the survivors are currently receiving medical care.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the loaded container truck suffered a brake failure while allegedly attempting to evade a revenue collector in pursuit.

“This mechanical failure triggered a catastrophic chain of events, including collisions with other vehicles and damage to nearby buildings,” he said.

He said that LASTMA officials promptly cordoned off the accident site using caution tape to safeguard the public and facilitate the operations of emergency responders.

The LASTMA boss condoled with the families of the deceased and lauded the heroic efforts of the rescue teams.

He extended his best wishes for a swift recovery to the injured survivors.

“Efforts to clear the accident scene are currently underway, with LASTMA officials working tirelessly to remove the trucks and restore seamless traffic flow in the affected area,” he said.

The agency reaffirmed its steadfast commitment to ensuring road safety.