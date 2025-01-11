2 dead after falling into diesel reservoir in Lagos

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) on Saturday confirmed the death of two men who accidentally fell into a diesel reservoir in the Oregun area of the state.

The agency’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed this in a statement, said the incident happened at the Ikosi- Oregun Road in Lagos.

“Following distress calls received on the 767 and 112 emergency toll-free lines at 10.37 a.m., LASEMA activated its response team from the Command and Control Centre, Alausa, Ikeja.

“Upon arrival at the scene by 10.47 a.m., it was discovered that two adult males had fallen into a diesel reservoir at the above-mentioned location.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the men accidentally fell into the diesel reservoir while working.

“The second adult male, in an attempt to rescue the first, also fell into the reservoir,” he said.

He said both victims were in severe condition and were promptly transported to the hospital by the Lagos State Ambulance Service, after receiving first aid.

“First aid was administered to the victims immediately after their rescue.

“Both individuals were evacuated and transported to the hospital for further medical attention.

“Unfortunately, despite all sustained medical efforts, they later died,” he said.

He said the incident scene was being assessed by emergency responders to determine further necessary action in order to prevent similar occurrences,” he said.