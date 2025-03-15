16-year-old girl suspected to be pregnant hangs herself in Gombe

A 16-year-old girl, Maryam Samuel, allegedly committed suicide in Kaltungo community in Kaltungo Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesman of the Gombe State Police Command, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident on Saturday in Gombe, said the girl committed suicide by hanging on a tree.

He said the incident occurred on March 14, barely 24 hours after the deceased left home to fetch firewood.

“On Friday, at about 9:00 a.m., a case of suicide was reported at Kaltungo Divisional Headquarters by the village head of Kalarin.

“The deceased later identified as Maryam Samuel, 16 years old from Kalarin ward was seen hanged with rope on a tree at Kalarin mountain without any marks of violence found on her body,” he said.

Abdullahi said the corpse had been deposited at the General Hospital Kaltungo.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased left home on Thursday to fetch firewood from the nearby bush, adding that further investigation would unravel the root cause of the unfortunate incident.

However, a source at the deceased’s family, who pleaded anonymity, alleged that the girl was pregnant by her boyfriend, a development which enraged her parents.