15,000 applicants jostle for 900 Civil Service jobs in Oyo

Only 900 persons will be picked from the list of more than 15,000 who applied for recruitment into the Oyo state civil service, an official said on Friday in Ibadan.

The Chairman, Oyo State Civil Service Commission, Alhaji Kamoru Aderibigbe, told newsmen that the ongoing recruitment process would see the applicants sitting for a computer-based test between Monday and Thursday. “The commission received 22,235 applications on its job portal but only 15,000 applicants met the vacancies’ requirements. “However, 900 from the 15,000 qualified applicants who will sit for the test (CBT) will be recruited into over 60 cadres across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) in the mainstream of the state’s civil service,” he said.



The chairman said the applicants who would participate in the test have been divided into two groups in examining for competence. “Those seeking employment as Education Officers, Environmental Health Personnel, Social Welfare and Youth Officers will sit for the test on Monday and Tuesday. “The others will sit for theirs on Thursday,” he stated. Aderibigbe further said the Commission had already sent invitation letters to successful applicants.