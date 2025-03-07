1 dead, 3 injured as 2 trucks collide in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Ogun State Sector Command has reported that one person died and three others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a truck accident near the SWAT office opposite OOPL on the Abeokuta-Sagamu Expressway.

The sector command’s spokesperson, Mrs Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday in Abeokuta.

Okpe stated that the crash occurred at about 4:20 a.m. and involved a Zino truck and a Volvo truck, both without registration numbers.

She attributed the accident to brake failure and loss of control, which led to the collision.

She stated that nine men were involved in the accident, resulting in one fatality and three injuries.

Okpe added that the injured victims were taken to the State Hospital, Ijaiye, Abeokuta, while the deceased was deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

She quoted the FRSC sector Commander, Akinwunmi Fasakin, as advising motorists to conduct daily vehicle checks before setting out.