Zero worries: A day in the life of a Nigerian dad

05 June 2025 at 17:57
My day starts like clockwork. I wake up early to the sound of my alarm, feeling the weight of the day ahead. My wife and I have a system—she handles the morning with the kids while I get ready for work. We’ve learned to divide the responsibilities, and as a father, I know I can’t drop the ball either. Between my job as a warehouse supervisor and keeping up with the kids, there's a lot to balance.

My job puts me in contact with a wide range of things: people, equipment, packaging, and public spaces. I touch things that hundreds of other hands have touched, and as much as I try to be mindful, I can’t avoid it. Handshakes with colleagues, loading heavy items, picking up goods, and managing various tasks around the site make it impossible to stay germ-free. That’s why I’ve always relied on Dettol Original.

Before I leave home, I give my body a good wash with Dettol original soap. With consistent use, its formula supports my skin’s natural germ-fighting ability for up to 12 hours, which means I can move through my day with more confidence. Whether I’m grabbing tools, interacting with the team, or just walking through crowded hallways and shared spaces, I know my skin has added support from the start of the day.

By the time I’m home from work, my body’s tired. The kids are in bed, and my wife and I can finally sit down and catch up on our day. We talk about everything that’s happened—from work to family matters—but always with the understanding that we’re in this together. We’ve got each other’s backs—and thanks to Dettol, we’ve got trusted daily hygiene support we can count on.

