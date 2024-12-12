Your pillow has an expiry date—here’s how long they last before expiration

Both mental and physical health depend on getting enough sleep; therefore, it's critical to maintain and replace pillows as well as optimise your bedroom's bedding and atmosphere.

Changing pillows regularly might help avoid neck strain, acne, and allergic reactions.

The right time to change your pillow

Experts advise replacing them every one to two years if you want to sleep on clean, supportive, and allergy-free pillows.

Some pillow materials are more resilient than others; latex can last up to three years, whereas polyester may only last a year.

How to know it’s time to change your pillow

Sore necks, trouble sleeping in a comfortable posture, lumps or sagging, excessive yellowing, or allergies at night are all signs that it's time to change your pillows.

You should change your pillow if:

You no longer have support for your head and shoulders. You get tension headaches when you wake up from sleep The pillow is uncomfortable and feels flat. You have to constantly re-fluff your pillow The pillow has stains or is yellow.

Tests to determine if your pillow is still good

The saddlebag test

If you have a synthetic or hollow fibre pillow, place your pillow over your outstretched arm. It's time for a new pillow if it falls over your arm and loses its shape (like a saddlebag).

Fold tests

You may need a new pillow if folding it in half does not cause it to return to its former shape. This test is designed for synthetic and hollow fibre pillows.

Use the press test

Press your foam pillow. It might be time for a new one if it takes too long to reconstruct or doesn't return to its previous shape.