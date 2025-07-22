From Russia to The Bahamas: Women outnumber men in these countries and here's why

In many parts of the world, the number of women and men is fairly balanced. But in several countries, women actually outnumber men.

This is largely due to migration, life expectancy and even cultural dynamics that has over time led to a population shift.

Here's a look at some of these countries where women outnumber men according to World Population Review.

1. Djibouti

With 1.20 women for every man, Djibouti currently leads the world in female-majority population. The big reason? Many men leave the country to work abroad, often for years.

This leaves a growing number of women handling family, business, and community life back home. It's a clear example of how migration reshapes gender dynamics.

2. Hong Kong

In Hong Kong, women also make up a majority 1.16 women per man. This is partly because women in Hong Kong live longer, but also because thousands of female migrant workers, especially from Southeast Asia, come to work as caregivers and housekeepers.

Their presence significantly boosts the female population. It’s a city where women not only outlive men but also power much of the informal economy.

3. Lithuania

Lithuania has a similar ratio: 1.16 women per man. Here, the gap is driven by higher male mortality and aging. Lithuanian men have one of the shortest life expectancies in the EU, while women are living well into their 80s.

As a result, nursing homes, hospitals, and retirement communities have more women.

4. The Bahamas

The first thought that comes to mind when most people hear about The Bahamas is that it is a tropical paradise. But did you know it’s also home to more women than men?

With 1.16 women per man, the country is seeing a steady demographic shift, especially among older age groups. Whether it's due to migration or lifestyle, Bahamian women are taking the lead in everything from politics to small business.

5. Russia, Belarus & Latvia

In these three neighboring countries, the story is similar where there is high male mortality due to lifestyle diseases, alcohol, and historical conflict which has left more women than men.

The female-to-male ratio in each sits around 1.15. This imbalance is especially clear among older generations, where widowed women vastly outnumber men.

Other countries where women outnumber men include, Estonia, Moldova, Portugal, Italy, Poland, El Salvador, Georgia, Botswana, Puerto Rico, Anguilla and Saint Martin

Most of these countries fall within the 1.08 to 1.12 female-to-male ratio range.