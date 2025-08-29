Shawarma has won the hearts of Nigerians as the go-to quick snack to munch on for silencing hunger or satisfying cravings. It has been established that the Middle Easterners, not Nigerians are the originators of the snack. Yet most shawarma shops are often faced with a long queue of Nigerians patiently waiting to get their hands on the dish, which signals that Nigerians can’t get enough of it.

Nigerians have thus shown ownership of the dish by reinventing it with their own ingredients and love for the snack. I dare to say that shawarma has become one of the staple foods in Nigeria.

1) The Nigerian Twist: Suya spice & pepper sauce

Nigerians have owned shawarma in a deliciously unique way by adding their ingredients, giving it a unique twist of more spice and sauce. The infusion of local flavours like more pepper sauce, suya spice, and sausages has largely made it theirs, kinda placing us one of the major creators of this snack.

ADVERTISEMENT

2) Shawarma and Nightlife culture

In Nigeria today, the nightlife culture is one for the books, with the blast of music, laughter, eating and drinking, and love in the air between couples and friends catching up with each other. For Nigerians, you can’t separate food from nightlife; both are inseparable companions.

The quickest dish that comes to mind to soothe the atmosphere is shawarma. Why? Shawarma is the quickest, delicious, and most satisfying dish that doesn’t just spice up (literally) the night but makes it more memorable. This writer thinks that shawarma is the younger brother of Suya in the world of nightlife.

ADVERTISEMENT

3) The Business and Social Media Boom

Shawarma has become a big business in Nigeria. From Lagos to Abuja, you’ll find shawarma spots on almost every street. Many young Nigerians have turned the delicious dish into a money-making venture, earning them hundreds of thousands, even millions.

On Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, vendors showcase sauce-dripping, spicy shawarma that leaves people craving. Social media has helped turn shawarma into not just a meal but a trend.

4) Affordable indulgence

ADVERTISEMENT

In Nigeria where eating out can sometimes be expensive, shawarma strikes the perfect balance. It gives you that restaurant feel without going broke. For less than what it costs to buy a plate of fried rice and chicken in a fancy eatery, you can enjoy a hot, spicy, tasty shawarma that leaves you just as satisfied.

Sometimes, it feels like a mini celebration, something you can buy at the end of the week as a reward to yourself without guilt. Students, workers, and even families see it as an indulgence that doesn’t break the bank.

5) Comfort food during stress

ADVERTISEMENT

Life in Nigeria can be stressful from traffic to wrestling with conductor for your change, to deadlines to naira wahala. Shawarma has quietly become one of those foods people run to for comfort. There’s just something about biting into that warm, juicy, spicy roll that feels like therapy or a spa session.

After a tough day at work or an annoying lecture, one shawarma can lift your mood instantly. For some, it’s even a way to escape worries for a while, like a quick “pick-me-up” snack that says, everything will be fine. It’s food, but it’s also an emotional hug.