The real reason certain medications must be taken with food

Have you ever wondered why some medications come with instructions to take them with food? You might think it’s just a suggestion, but there’s a good reason behind it. Some medicines work better, or are safer when taken with a meal.

To be more clear, here’s why it’s important to take certain medications with food.

1. It helps prevent stomach irritation

Some medicines can be harsh on your stomach lining, leading to irritation, nausea, or even ulcers. Taking them with food helps create a protective layer in your stomach, reducing these risks.

2. Food helps with absorption

Some medications need fat or certain nutrients in food to be properly absorbed into your bloodstream. Without food, they may not work as effectively.

Examples of such medicines are the popular anti-malarial and anti-parasitic medications.

Eating before taking such medications can help slow down their movement through the gastrointestinal tract, allowing for more effective absorption and distribution of these medicines in the body.

3. It can help reduce nausea and vomiting

Certain medicines can make you feel queasy or even cause vomiting. Taking them with food can ease the discomfort by slowing down how quickly they enter your system.

4. Reduces blood sugar drops

Some medications, especially for diabetes, can lower blood sugar levels too much if taken on an empty stomach, leading to dizziness, weakness, or even fainting.

5. It can reduce side effects of strong medications

Some treatments, like chemotherapy drugs, can be harsh on the body. Eating before taking them helps manage their side effects, making the experience less difficult.

Now you know why you need to eat before taking certain medications. What this means is, whenever you are given any medication, ensure to follow the instructions before taking them.

This can help their effectiveness and not leave you with more problems than the one you're trying to solve with the medication.