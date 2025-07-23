Why Every Nigerian Family Needs a Health Insurance Plan (Yes, Even Yours) - and why Skydd’s family plan just makes sense

Let’s be honest: most Nigerian families rely on prayer, ginger, and vibes to stay healthy.

You know the drill — someone catches a fever, and the first response is: Go and rest, it’s small malaria." "Drink agbo, you’ll be fine." "Let’s see how you feel by tomorrow."

Then “tomorrow” comes with a ₦1, 500,000 hospital bill, stress, and multiple phone calls that start with “Please can you send me something small? It’s urgent.”

It’s not that we don’t care about our families. It’s just that… life is expensive, and many of us are simply not prepared when emergencies show up.

But here's the truth nobody wants to say: health emergencies don’t wait for salary week — and they definitely don’t wait until you’re ready.

One trip to a private hospital can easily cost:

Consultation: ₦15,000

Tests: ₦4,000

Medications: ₦35,000

That’s ₦80,000… for just one person, and this is even on the lower end.

Now imagine two kids have malaria at the same time, or your partner needs to run some urgent scans. Before you know it, you're clearing savings, swiping your card with trembling hands, or worse — not getting care at all.

That’s where Skydd’s Family Plan comes in.

So What Exactly Is a Family Plan?

It’s exactly what it sounds like — health insurance for your whole family, bundled into one smart plan. Skydd’s family plans cover:

Doctor consultations

Lab tests and diagnostics

Medications

Emergency care

Specialist visits

Preventive care and wellness checks

Access to private hospitals

…and even spa and gym memberships on premium plans (soft life is allowed!)

No more guessing games. No more financial scrambling. Just peace of mind for you and the people you love most.

“But Insurance Doesn’t Work in Nigeria…”

We get it. There’s been distrust in the industry for years — slow responses, claim denials, confusing policies. That’s exactly why we built Skydd.

We’ve taken the complex, paper-heavy, “call customer care and wait 3 hours” experience, and replaced it with:

Simple sign-up process

Transparent pricing

Easy access to hospitals

No shady clauses

Actual humans you can talk to

Basically: insurance that works like it should.

Who Needs a Family Plan?

You, the new parent who Googles symptoms before calling the doctor

You, the eldest child who lowkey finances the whole family

You, the young couple tired of emergency GoFundMe’s

You, the adulting millennial who’s just trying to be responsible

You, whose parents are getting older and need real healthcare options

In short? Everyone with people they love.

How Much Does It Cost?

Less than you'd expect.

Skydd’s family plans are built to match real Nigerian incomes — whether you're a single parent, a newlywed couple, or a family of five.

Plans start from as low as ₦8,700/month for the entire family.

You get full coverage, peace of mind, and the confidence that if anything happens, you’re ready.

A Skydd family plan isn’t just another bill. It’s a smart, protective move — one that shows your family they’re covered, no matter what.

Visit www.skydd.ng to explore plans, compare pricing, and sign up in minutes.