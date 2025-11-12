What’s the Longest Song in the World?

Most songs you hear today run between three and five minutes, with even the most dramatic rock ballads rarely exceeding ten. But imagine pressing play on a song that lasts nearly six days straight. This may sound unbelievable, but that is precisely what happens with “Shri Ramcharitmanas,” the world's longest officially released song, according to Guinness World Records.

Created by Indian artist Dr. Jagadeesh Pillai, this record-breaking composition runs for 138 hours, 41 minutes, and 20 seconds, equivalent to more than 2,300 standard-length pop songs played back-to-back.

In an era where platforms like TikTok and Spotify favour shorter, catchier music, long songs feel almost rebellious. The average listener today often spends just 30 seconds deciding whether to skip a track.

So, how did a song that long even come to be? And why do artists continue to push the limits of how long a song can last?

Dr. Jagadeesh Pillai’s “Shri Ramcharitmanas” is a musical marathon. The project is based on a 16th-century Indian epic poem written by Goswami Tulsidas, which recounts the story of Lord Rama, one of the most revered deities in Hinduism.

This achievement, officially recognised by Guinness World Records in 2023, sets a new standard for artistic dedication. Imagine maintaining rhythm, tone, and focus for over 5 days and 18 hours of continuous recording. It is not the kind of track you would typically add to your Spotify playlist. The recording weaves together verses, chants, and melodies using multiple musical modes.

Why Do Artists Create Extremely Long Songs?

1. To Challenge the Limits of Creativity: Some musicians use time as an artistic tool, much like a painter might fill an entire wall with artwork. They create hours of sound to immerse listeners in an experience that defies the short attention spans fostered by modern streaming culture. 2. To Tell a Deeper Story: Certain themes or narratives cannot be effectively compressed into a few minutes. In “Shri Ramcharitmanas,” the length allows each verse of the ancient scripture to unfold at its natural pace, while maintaining a meditative rhythm. 3. To Make a Statement: Sometimes, the song's impossibility itself is the point. A song lasting days becomes a statement about endurance, patience, and the art of listening in an age dominated by skipping and scrolling.

How Do You Even Record Something That Long?

Recording a six-day song involves more than just hitting record and walking away. It requires careful planning, structure, and technical discipline.

Producers often break such projects into sections, recording over several months and later stitching the parts together. Maintaining consistent sound quality, tempo, and vocal energy across hours of material presents significant challenges.

In Dr. Pillai’s case, his song was also a spiritual endeavour, requiring not only technical focus but also emotional and religious devotion. Each line had to be pronounced with accuracy, respect, and rhythm to ensure the essence of the scripture was preserved.

The entire recording process demanded advanced editing tools and incredible stamina from both the artist and the sound engineers. I like to imagine that nobody hit replay after finishing it.

Could There Ever Be a Longer Song?

You might wonder if someone will eventually break Dr. Pillai’s record. It is possible, but it won’t be easy. To qualify for Guinness World Records, the song must be officially released and recognised as a continuous musical work, not just a loop or digital trick.

An interesting example is "As Slow As Possible" by John Cage, which is scheduled to last 639 years. A performance of this piece began in 2001 on a specially built organ in a church in Germany and is set to conclude in 2640.

As technology advances, artists may one day use AI and generative music tools to create endless songs that evolve in real time, changing according to algorithms or the listener’s emotions. This could redefine not only the concept of the longest song but also the very idea of what a song is.

