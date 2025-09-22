Visa launches Affluent Rewards Program in Nigeria, bringing premium lifestyle benefits closer to cardholders

In a first-of-its-kind move for Nigeria’s premium cardholders, Visa has introduced the Visa Affluent Rewards Program, a curated collection of local rewards, elite privileges, and lifestyle benefits designed to bring luxury closer home for its users. From fine dining and shopping to spa escapes and staycations, the program connects affluent Nigerians to experiences that match their ambitions and elevate everyday living.

Today’s affluent Nigerians are globally aware but deeply connected to their local culture, with a strong preference for experiences that combine quality, exclusivity, and convenience.

The Visa Affluent Rewards Program, developed for new and existing Visa Infinite, Visa Signature, and Visa Platinum cardholders, responds to the growing demand for premium lifestyle benefits that are relevant to Nigerian consumers. It offers highly personalised experiences through partnerships with select Nigerian merchants, including discount at premium restaurants, high-end fashion outlets, wellness and spa retreats, and exclusive hotel packages for staycations. Additional benefits within Nigeria and enhanced in-store experiences.

Speaking on the launch, Andrew Uaboi, Vice President & Cluster Head, Visa West Africa said: Affluent Nigerians are sophisticated, globally connected, and proud of their local heritage. They want programs that not only match international standards but also speak to their everyday lifestyle in Nigeria. The Visa Affluent Rewards Program aligns with our broader strategy to connect cardholders to experiences that matter, driving meaningful impact in the way they pay, and enjoy life. By partnering with leading Nigerian merchants, we are delivering tailored offerings that bring lasting value to our premium customers while reinforcing Visa’s role as a trusted lifestyle partner.

The Visa Affluent Rewards Program addresses long-standing pain points in the premium segment, including a lack of locally relevant rewards, limited concierge services, and generic “one-size-fits-all” benefits. By focusing on the Nigerian market, Visa aims to make premium spending more rewarding, foster long-term loyalty, and position itself as the preferred payment partner for Nigeria’s most discerning consumers.

The launch forms part of Visa’s broader strategy to deepen relationships with affluent consumers, increase domestic transaction volumes and strengthen brand equity in Nigeria’s premium card segment.

Participation in the Visa Affluent Rewards Program is open to holders of Visa Infinite, Visa Signature, and Visa Platinum cards issued by partner banks in Nigeria. Eligible cardholders should enrol via the website- visaoffers.razorpay.africa. for a comprehensive overview of the program’s benefits. Individuals who do not currently hold a qualifying card may apply or upgrade through partner banks to gain access to the program and its exclusive portfolio of locally curated rewards and premium lifestyle experiences.

For more information on the Visa Affluent Rewards Program, visit visaoffers.razorpay.africa.

About Visa Inc.

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating more than 215 billion payments transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories each year. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable, and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses, and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere, and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at Visa.com.