Veuve Clicquot Unveils the Bold Visionaries Behind the 2025 Bold Woman Awards Jury

Veuve Clicquot is proud to present the distinguished panel of jurors for the 2025 Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award Nigeria — a prestigious accolade that celebrates trailblazing women redefining entrepreneurship and innovation. Inspired by the audacious legacy of Madame Clicquot, who in 1805 defied convention to lead the House, the award honors women who embody courage, vision, and leadership.

This year’s jury represents some of the most accomplished minds across diverse industries, carefully selected for their ability to evaluate, mentor, and celebrate bold women entrepreneurs. Their combined expertise and diverse perspectives have shaped the shortlist of finalists to be unveiled in just two days — a powerful testament to the transformative role of Nigerian women in business and society.

THE JUDGES

Funmi Omo: Managing Director & CEO, Prudential Zenith Life Insurance

ADVERTISEMENT

Funmi Omo is a visionary insurance leader and philanthropist with over 30 years of executive experience. As MD/CEO of Prudential Zenith Life, she champions customer-focused innovations and inclusive digital solutions, building on leadership roles at Enterprise Life Assurance and African Alliance Plc, where she pioneered products such as microinsurance and annuities. Founder of the Funmi Omo Initiative, she has been recognized among Africa’s 100 Most Influential Women CEOs and Top 50 Women in Insurance for her impact on the industry and her advocacy for women.

A bold woman is daring in the pursuit of her vision, a changer of the status quo, and a force that inspires others in the process. Boldness, from my experience as a leader in Nigeria's insurance industry, is not so much about breaking walls as building bridges for generations of women leaders. – Funmi Omo

Lola Ekugo: CEO, Afriborder

Lola Aworanti-Ekugo is a tech executive, strategist, and entrepreneur with nearly 20 years of experience leading digital transformation across Africa and Europe. As CEO of Afriborder and Chief Digital Officer at FBNQuest, and founder of Transthat.com and WorldZar Technologies, she has pioneered innovation in both corporate and entrepreneurial spaces. An author and advocate for women in tech, she has been recognized by Imperial College London, Women Tech Network, and Fintech Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

In my own words a bold woman is a woman who is not afraid to defy the odds, a woman who sees the possible in impossible, and a woman who is dynamic. – Lola Ekugo

Yemi Keri: CEO, Heckerbella Limited

Yemi Keri is a technology leader and entrepreneur with over 20 years of experience in IT, telecoms, and digital transformation across Africa. As CEO of Heckerbella Limited and co-founder of Rising Tide Africa, she drives innovation while championing women in tech and early-stage investing. She has held senior roles at SAP Africa and the Edo State Directorate of ICT, and was named Nigeria’s Most Outstanding Public Sector CIO.

A bold woman is one that is able to take that next step, even without knowing the outcome of her next step. –Yemi Keri

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Nkiru Olumide Ojo: Corporate Executive and Founder LightHouseNetwork

Dr. Nkiru Olumide Ojo is a corporate communications and marketing leader with over 20 years of experience across financial services, aviation, telecoms, and oil & gas. She leads marketing and communications for Standard Bank Group in South & Central Africa and is the founder of the LightHouse Women’s Network, a mentorship platform born from her influential “Pressure Cooker” column and book. Recognized with awards including Marketing Personality of the Year, she is a sought-after speaker and author who continues to inspire women across Africa to lead with courage and impact.

A bold woman is someone who is championing courageous creativity. It looks like holding on to creativity even when the environment is challenging and doing it with a lot of vitality. – Dr. Nkiru Olumide Ojo

Niyi Adenubi: Executive Director, VFD Group Plc

ADVERTISEMENT

Niyi Adenubi is a Nigerian financier and strategist with expertise in investment, capital markets, and corporate growth. As Executive Director, Commercial at VFD Group Plc, he has helped shape the firm into a leading investment company with interests in fintech, asset management, real estate, and banking. He also serves as Vice Chairman of VFD Group and Chairman of Anchoria Asset Management, while championing innovation, financial inclusion, and youth mentorship through platforms such as the Legacy Art Foundation.

A bold woman is a woman who’s ambitious, has grace and is result oriented. I think women can show up boldly in the industry by being focused on the results. – Niyi Adenubi

Osato Evbuomwan: Marketing Director, Moët Hennessy Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

Osato Evbuomwan is a marketing executive with over 15 years of experience shaping growth for global and African brands. As Marketing Director at Moët Hennessy Nigeria, she leads premium spirits and reserve brands, delivering culturally resonant campaigns that connect with consumers. Previously with Unilever Nigeria, where she spearheaded initiatives like Lifebuoy’s Help a Child Reach 5 campaign, Osato is also a mentor passionate about developing the next generation of marketers across Africa.

A bold woman is confident, courageous, unafraid to take risks, unafraid to express her opinions irrespective of challenges and societal expectations. – Osato Evbuomwan

A Jury of Visionaries Shaping Bold Futures

These six exceptional jurors have brought a wealth of expertise, mentorship, and insight to the adjudication process, ensuring that only the most audacious and impactful women rise to the forefront. Their collective vision reflects not just Veuve Clicquot’s commitment to celebrating female entrepreneurship but also the growing influence of Nigerian women in shaping business, innovation, and leadership across Africa.

Be Audacious. Be Impactful. Be Bold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the journey as we unveil the finalists and celebrate the extraordinary women redefining possibility: #BoldWomanAward #VeuveClicquotxWomen #BoldAndVisible

About the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman Award

In 1805, Madame Clicquot took the reins of the House after the death of her husband, at a time when women did not have the right to work or even hold a bank account. Over the years, she revolutionised the sector. To mark its 200th anniversary, Veuve Clicquot decided to pay tribute to this great, daring woman, and in 1972 created the Veuve Clicquot Business Woman Award (Bold Woman Award), followed by the Clémentine Award (Bold Future Award) in 2014. For more than 50 years, the House has honoured and featured women who have built, taken on or developed a business – to date, more than 450 women across 27 countries. In response to society’s evolution since 1972, starting in 2019 the award has been part of an international program: Bold by Veuve Clicquot, a series of initiatives to generate conversations around the world, designed for more impact and inclusiveness.

Please drink responsibly.

www.veuveclicquot.com

ADVERTISEMENT