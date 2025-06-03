Two Decades of Joy, One Unforgettable Children’s Day: Indomie Fan Club Delivers Spectacular Celebration for Kids!

It was nothing short of magical as the Indomie Fan Club (IFC) marked a double celebration, 20 incredible years of nurturing, entertaining, and inspiring Nigerian children, and another unforgettable Children’s Day event that lit up young faces with joyThe Club Lit Up Lagos with the Most Colourful and Unforgettable Children’s Day Celebration Yet! Held at the Apapa Amusement Park, drawing in over 6000 excited kids for a day packed with joy, learning, and nonstop fun.

A Playground of Fun

The park was completely transformed into a wonderland. Think colourful rides, climbing castles, 360 video booths, interactive play zones, and photo ops at every corner. Kids bounced from ride to ride, their laughter filling the air as they explored everything from merry-go-rounds to face painting.

Of course, no Indomie celebration is complete without delicious noodles. Freshly cooked, steaming bowls of Indomie were served all day, and just when the kids thought it couldn’t get better, cartons of Indomie noodles were handed out too. Smiles? Everywhere.

Dance, Win, Repeat!

The dance floor was another level of energy. Kids hit the stage in fierce dance-offs, with the best movers taking home school kits, toys, and branded prizes. There was music, movement, and that unbeatable Indomie energy.

The First Lady of Lagos added a touch of Elegance and Support

Her Excellency, Dr. Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, First Lady of Lagos State, joined the celebration to show her support for children’s growth and development. In her heartfelt speech, she applauded the Fan Club for not only entertaining children but also shaping their future.

This celebration is not just about fun. It is about purpose. The Indomie Fan Club continues to inspire creativity, build confidence, and instill lifelong values in our children, she said.

She also spotlighted ongoing government efforts through education, health care, and youth programs like the Lagos Boy Child Initiative and the Young Farmers Club.

20 Years Strong and Still Growing

This year’s Children’s Day bash wasn’t just another fun fest — it marked a massive milestone: 20 years of the Indomie Fan Club.

Temitope Ashiwaju, General Manager and Group Corporate Communications Director at Dufil Prima Foods Ltd., shared the emotion behind the journey:

Today is a celebration of childhood, community, and continuity. For 20 years, the Indomie Fan Club has been a beacon of joy, education, and creativity for children across Nigeria.

Karishma Rustagi, Head of the Indomie Fan Club, added:

The smiles we see today tell a story of 20 years of love and learning. This celebration truly reflects what the Fan Club is about — fun, education, and growth.

The Big Moment — A Documentary to Remember

The event also featured the premiere of the Indomie Fan Club 20th Anniversary Documentary — a heartfelt tribute to two decades of unforgettable memories, impact, and the brand’s unwavering support for Nigerian children. From touching testimonials to behind-the-scenes magic, the film captured the true spirit of the Fan Club.

This Is Just the Beginning

Since 2005, the Indomie Fan Club has grown into one of Nigeria’s biggest child-focused communities, with over 150000 members across the country. Through school tours, talent shows, value-driven campaigns, and now nationwide celebrations, it continues to shape confident, creative, and happy kids.

Want to stay in the loop? Click here to catch all the updates and follow the journey.