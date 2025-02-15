Top 7 behaviours every religious Nigerian struggles with

Let's face it - Nigerians are very religious people. Whether it's Christianity, Islam, or traditional worship, we love to take our religion seriously. But, while these religions teach morality and spirituality, we often find ourselves deviating from their core tenets.

This deviation is a regular habit of Nigerian religious people, and guess what, we often do not know when we do.

For the fun of it, we've listed 7 popular behaviours religious Nigerians often find themselves doing, even though their religion preaches against such.

1. Bribery

Let's start with this sad one. Nigerians often find themselves struggling with giving or receiving bribes. Whether it's to government officials, law enforcement agents, or “agberos”, we often can't stop ourselves from dipping our hands in our pockets to gain favours.

2. Insults and fights

Even though our holy books forbid insults, Nigerians often let their temper get the better part of them. Of course, we'll go back and apologize to our God, but in the moment, we often choose to dig it out with the other uncouth road user.

3. Jumping traffic lights and road signs.

Do our holy books not preach against disobedience? How comes we often struggle to wait the extra few seconds before the red light turns green? Crazy, right?

4. Stealing at workplaces

Many often spend Mondays to Thursdays plotting and scheming ways to overcharge their bosses and generally steal from their workplaces, only to bow holy heads on Fridays or lift holy hands on Sundays. Hypocritical right?

5. Gossip

We're very religious people, yet, we love to talk. That's why the talkative woman in your compound woman will always have stories to tell about the strict landlady. Most of these stories are lies by the way.

6. Cheating workers

Many religious Nigerians often struggle with treating their workers and dependents well. We're humans, so we can't always live like the model prophets and holy ones in our holy books, however, we can strive to be kind to all.

7. Lying

We often get caught in situations where we have to defend ourselves. And when in such situations, we won't mind sprinkling a few falsehood here and there, even though our holy books warm sternly against it. But even God should understand how much of a struggle being completely honest can be - shouldn't be?