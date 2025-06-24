TomTom Relaunches Breathe Academy: A Game-Changing Platform for Music Creatives

Powered by TomTom, the Breathe Academy 2.0 gives aspiring musicians, producers, managers and creatives the skills and connections they need to break into the music industry- all for free!

Are you passionate about music and dreaming of a big break in the entertainment industry? TomTom, Nigeria’s favorite mint candy brand from Cadbury Nigeria Plc, has officially relaunched Breathe Academy - a free online learning platform for music enthusiasts and young creatives across Nigeria.

Starting from June 4th 2025, participants can sign up and begin learning immediately at www.breathewithtomtom.com.

Whether you are an aspiring artist, manager, producer, songwriter, sound engineer or simply curious about the music business, Breathe Academy is built to help you level up your passion and prepare for real industry opportunities.

What’s New in Breathe Academy 2.0?

⦁ Free, Immediate Access: Sign up and start learning - no delays.

⦁ Expert-Led Courses: Learn from top industry professionals like Seun Bakulli (Management), Focus Ramon (Production), and Akinyemi Law ( Legal), Joshua Iyamu (Marketing & Promotions)

⦁ Real Music Business Skills: Get trained in branding, marketing, production, content creation, legal and more

⦁ Leaderboards & Badges: Earn recognition and rewards by completing modules and participating in quizzes.

⦁ Internships & Prizes: Top students will win internship opportunities with one of the top record Labels in the country, and gifted with branded merchandise.

⦁ Accessibility: The platform is designed to be all inclusive and user-friendly for visually impaired music enthusiasts, talents and creatives. At TomTom, we are committed to creating an accessible learning experience where no one is left behind.

We created Breathe Academy to clear the path for talented young Nigerians who just need an opportunity to shine, said the Brand Manager, Gum and Candies, Cadbury Nigeria Plc. Breathe Academy is not just a learning platform - it is a launchpad for the future.

Why You Should Join

⦁ It is 100% free

⦁ You can learn at your own pace

⦁ You will gain practical, real-world experience

⦁ You become part of a growing creative community

⦁ You stand a chance to intern with music industry giants

How to Get Started

⦁ Go to signup and follow the prompt

⦁ Set up your profile

⦁ Start taking your courses

⦁ Complete all courses with excellent scores and earn the opportunity to intern with a top record label for valuable hands-on industry experience.

Ready to level up?

Sign up today. Start your journey. Own your big moment.

No Lele, Breathe Through It

