Three Crowns unveils 2025 Mum of the Year campaign

Three Crowns, Nigeria’s leading milk brand from FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has officially flagged off the highly anticipated search for the 2025 Mum of the Year. This annual campaign celebrates and honors the invaluable roles mothers in Nigeria play in nurturing their families and promoting healthy nutrition.

This year’s edition will once again spotlight exceptional mothers across the country, rewarding them with an all-expense paid getaway at the beautiful island of Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The Marketing Manager, Three Crowns Milk, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, said; At Three Crowns Milk, we recognize that mothers are not just caregivers—they are the emotional and structural pillars of every household. Their strength, resilience, and well-being form the bedrock upon which families thrive. To remain this unwavering foundation, a mother must be nurtured—physically, emotionally, and nutritionally. That’s why our commitment goes beyond nourishment; we care for her heart, so she can continue to pour love, strength, and stability into her family. This is the true essence behind our ‘Mom of the Year’ campaign: a celebration of mothers, and a reaffirmation of our promise to support the heart of every home.

The theme for this year’s campaign, “Reward Your Treasure”, serves as a reminder that celebrating Mum doesn’t need to be extravagant or costly, what matters most is the thought behind the gesture. To bring this message to life, Three Crowns has created this platform to honour the selfless love of mothers through the ‘2025 Mum of the Year’ Campaign, giving families the chance to reward their treasure with an unforgettable trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania.

The competition will recognize mothers who embody the Three Crowns brand values; being fit, smart, fun-loving, and most importantly, full of love for their families. The three winners of Three Crowns Mom of the Year competition will each receive an all-expense paid trip for themselves and two members of their families to Zanzibar plus one year supply of Three Crowns Milk, while others would win consolation prizes, including kitchen appliances and a range of Three Crowns Milk products.

To enter the competition, participants must write a heartfelt note using each letter of "MUM" to describe their mother's unique qualities and explain why she deserves to be Mum of the Year. Entries can be submitted online at www.threecrowns.com.ng or at selected collection centers nationwide, along with empty packs of Three Crowns Milk products; either 6 tins of 150g Evaporated Milk or 3 rolls of 12g sachet or 2 pouches of 320g refill.

The contest will unfold in multiple stages, beginning with the call for entries and progressing through a shortlisting process. The top 50 entries from across Nigeria will be selected based on creativity, originality, and how well participants express their love and appreciation for their mothers. Six finalists will advance to the grand finale for a competition to determine the winners of the 2025 competition.

Adesanjo Oyejide, Senior Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk, emphasized the campaign's broader impact, saying;

MOTY 2025 is more than just a competition; it's a celebration of motherhood and an opportunity to give back to the women who have given us so much. We want every participant to feel part of a larger celebration, and beyond winning prizes, we're offering rewards that mothers can enjoy and share with their families.

