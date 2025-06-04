Three Crowns launches 'Treasure that nourishes our world" to celebrate World Milk Day 2025

Three Crowns, a leading Nigerian milk brand produced by FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has successfully launched its “Treasure that nourishes our world’’ Campaign in celebration of 2025 World Milk Day. The campaign is aimed at reinforcing the brand’s commitment to providing superior nutrition for mothers and their families across Nigeria through exciting engagements both online and offline in major cities.

On World Milk Day, 1st June, Three Crowns executed successful consumer engagement activities across strategic locations nationwide including Sabo Bus Stop, Ikorodu, Lagos; Lugbe area on airport road Abuja, Bodija Market Ibadan featuring a special appearance by popular content creator and influencer Lizzy Jay, affectionately known as "Omo Ibadan," who added vibrant energy and excitement to the day's activities; Kano at Sauna Dakar by Dakar's Central Mosque; Jos at Old Airport Road; and Owerri at Wetheral Junction. The nationwide activations successfully engaged thousands of consumers, providing education about dairy nutrition while celebrating the vital role of mothers in Nigerian families.

This year's global theme, "Let's Celebrate the Power of Dairy," emphasizes how dairy serves as an accessible, affordable, and nutrient-dense food essential for balanced diets worldwide. Three Crowns leveraged this significant occasion to highlight the brand's essential role in supporting mothers' nutrition while demonstrating understanding of the multifaceted responsibilities of motherhood and the importance of empowering mothers with proper nourishment.

Chioma Igwe, Marketing Manager Three Crowns, stated The responses from mothers and families across the country were overwhelming and heartwarming,. This World Milk Day campaign successfully celebrated these incredible women while reinforcing the importance of prioritizing their own nutrition. When mothers are well-nourished with quality milk like Three Crowns, they are better equipped to care for and extend same to their families and fulfill their many vital roles in society.

The campaign successfully sustained Three Crowns' top-of-mind awareness by emphasizing the brand's essential role in supporting healthy dairy nutrition. Through the engaging activations, consumer rewards, and awareness campaigns, Three Crowns encouraged Nigerian mothers and families to increase their daily intake of Three Crowns milk, enabling them to consistently care for both themselves and their families.

The success of our World Milk Day campaign across the country demonstrates the universal appreciation Nigerian mothers have for quality nutrition, said Lilian Elue, Brand Manager, Three Crowns Milk.

Our activations went beyond just celebrating dairy – they recognized the strength, dedication, and sacrifices of mothers while ensuring they understand the nutritional support available to them through Three Crowns. The energy and enthusiasm we witnessed, confirmed that connecting with mothers at the community level creates the most meaningful impact.

The multi-city activations proved to be enriching experiences for communities, successfully combining entertainment, education, and meaningful consumer connections. This campaign was particularly well-received, underscoring Three Crowns' successful strategy of partnering with relatable personalities who genuinely resonate with Nigerian families.

Three Crowns continues to be recognized for its superior quality and nutritional value, making it the preferred choice for families seeking reliable dairy nutrition. The brand's dedication to supporting maternal health aligns with global efforts to improve family nutrition and wellbeing.

World Milk Day, celebrated annually on June 1st, was established by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations to recognize the importance of milk as a global food source.

For media inquiries, please contact: Taiye Tunkarimu, Corporate Communications Manager, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc.

Signed

Ore Famurewa,

Executive Director, Corporate Affairs,

June 2025

ABOUT THREE CROWNS MILK: