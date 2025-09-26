Meet the woman who slept with over 1,000 men in 12 hours

In the past few days, the Nigerian social media space has been in a frenzy after Mandykiss, a controversial influencer, announced plans to sleep with 100 men in a bid to break a Guinness World Record.

However, Guinness quickly shut it down, clarifying that sexually explicit feats aren’t records they recognise. But the internet isn’t letting go of the story; instead, people are pointing to past “sexathon” claims that make Mandykiss’ attempt look lame.

Chief among them is Bonnie Blue, an American OnlyFans star, who claimed to have slept with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. Though never officially recognised, her claim has become one of the most jaw-dropping stories on the internet.

Who is Bonnie Blue?

Bonnie Blue

ADVERTISEMENT

Bonnie Blue isn’t new to attention. She’s an American OnlyFans creator known for her adult content and appearances at erotic events. In a viral YouTube interview, she explained how she allegedly completed the feat in the presence of a camera crew filming the act, volunteers organising the crowd, and other measures put in place to “keep things orderly.” Her claim drew comparisons to Lisa Sparks, an adult performer who reportedly slept with 919 men in 24 hours at an event in Poland.

Lisa Sparks reportedly slept with 919 men in 24 hours

Like Sparks, Bonnie’s story is widely circulated online but not recognised by Guinness World Records, which no longer documents sexually explicit feats.

Why are people sceptical about Bonnie’s claim?

Doing the math, Bonnie’s claim averages about 41 seconds per man, without breaks or transitions. Health experts, fans and even other adult performers have questioned how realistic, safe or consensual such a stunt could be. Health risks, consent issues and logistics have also been identified as plausible reasons to doubt the story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Guinness World Records itself has repeatedly clarified that it does not acknowledge sexually explicit records. So Bonnie’s claim remains just that: a claim.

Despite the scepticism, the story has taken on a life of its own online. TikTok duets, Twitter memes and Instagram reels were everywhere. Some users praise Bonnie for “owning her sexuality,” while others dismiss it as a publicity stunt.

Anything for fame...

Bonnie’s story reflects a larger trend of people doing outrageous things for online fame. In the adult industry, especially, claims of “record-breaking” acts generate massive publicity, even without official verification.

Take Mandykiss, for example. Many Nigerians believe her 100-man claim is nothing more than a cheap stunt for attention rather than a serious record attempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Right now, Bonnie Blue’s “record” is an alleged claim. There’s no official verification or Guinness World Records acknowledgement. But, whether you see it as a cheap stunt feat, a marketing move, or something in between, the internet can’t stop talking about her.

If she wanted publicity, she got it.

Want to see Bonnie talk about her experience? Watch this YouTube clip of her interview: