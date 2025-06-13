The Muvmnt Studio is set to launch PodFest Naija – A Festival of Stories

Storytelling today is more than a trend — it’s the heartbeat of meaningful communication. At The Muvmnt Studio, it’s the foundation of everything we do. It’s how we connect people, communities, and culture. As strategic communications consultants, we have always told brand stories, but now, we are intentionally amplifying consumer-led narratives to create deeper, shared connections. At our core, we all crave the same things: connection and community. Our stories remind us that we are not alone — and that shared experience is what makes humanity stronger. That’s the spirit behind Podfest Naija. — Tosin Adefeko, Curator, Podfest Naija & Chief Executive Officer, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency