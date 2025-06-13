The Muvmnt Studio is set to launch PodFest Naija – A Festival of Stories

The Muvmnt Studio – a storytelling power house that connects people, communities and culture through podcasts is set to launch PodFest Naija – A Festival of Stories, with Eventful as the official event partner. This first-of-its-kind event is envisioned to become an annual vibrant experience centered on celebration, collaboration, innovation & learning for the podcast ecosystem.
Podfest Naija is a creative melting pot designed to spotlight the power of storytelling through podcasts. The event will bring together storytellers, creators, brands, cultural & policy leaders for a dynamic experience designed to celebrate the voices shaping Nigeria’s podcasting community; enable collaboration by bringing together creators, brands, and the wider storytelling ecosystem; spark innovation through conversations on future trends and evolving audience behaviours; and foster learning by equipping upcoming storytellers with the tools and insights they need to grow. With an estimated 2,500 attendees, this inaugural edition is scheduled to hold on [Friday, October 10] at [Harbour Point, 4 Wilmot Point Rd, Victoria Island Lagos].
Storytelling today is more than a trend — it’s the heartbeat of meaningful communication. At The Muvmnt Studio, it’s the foundation of everything we do. It’s how we connect people, communities, and culture. As strategic communications consultants, we have always told brand stories, but now, we are intentionally amplifying consumer-led narratives to create deeper, shared connections. At our core, we all crave the same things: connection and community. Our stories remind us that we are not alone — and that shared experience is what makes humanity stronger. That’s the spirit behind Podfest Naija. — Tosin Adefeko, Curator, Podfest Naija & Chief Executive Officer, AT3 Resources – The Muvmnt Agency
Commenting on the event partnership, Fisayo Beecroft, Managing Director, Eventful said; For over two decades, we’ve been curating experiences that bring people together in meaningful ways. Podfest Naija is a bold new chapter, a fresh kind of gathering that reflects how Nigerians are engaging with stories today. Podcasts are shaping culture in real time, and we’re excited to help create an immersive space where those voices can shine and shape this moment.
Podfest Naija is a signal to the industry that podcasting in Nigeria is not just alive, it’s thriving. It’s a statement that these voices, these stories, and this community deserve to be seen, heard, and invested in.
