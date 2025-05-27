The Hidden Fat Crisis: Why Nigerians must take preventive health seriously

Chronic diseases are silently but steadily reshaping Nigeria’s health landscape. Today, over 25 million Nigerians are estimated to live with chronic illnesses such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer, and kidney disease. The numbers are rising, as are the costs to families, communities, and our already strained healthcare system.

These conditions are no longer just “diseases of the old.” While the elderly bear a significant burden, younger Nigerians are increasingly being diagnosed, often when complications have already set in. One common thread connecting many of these diseases is something we don’t talk about enough: fat, not just the visible kind, but the fat hidden deep within the body that silently disrupts our health.

The Hidden Danger of Visceral Fat

Most people think they need to “look fat” to be at risk. But the most dangerous fat isn’t the one you see in the mirror, it's the one you don’t. Hidden fat, called visceral fat, wraps around vital internal organs and silently damages the body’s metabolic system. Over time, this leads to what we call metabolic syndrome: a cluster of conditions including high blood sugar, high blood pressure, abnormal cholesterol, and excess waist fat. Together, they increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and even cancer.

Metabolic syndrome is on the rise in Nigeria. National data shows a diabetes prevalence of about 5.8%, but among certain urban populations and patients with type 2 diabetes or heart disease, the prevalence of metabolic syndrome ranges between 35% and 66%. This is not a coincidence, it's a warning.

Even more worrying is that many people who develop these diseases do not appear overweight. At Platos Health, where we provide intelligent tools to monitor health, we found that 31% of users diagnosed with diabetes have a normal Body Mass Index (BMI), and 8% are even underweight. These people living with “lean diabetes” challenge the myth that only visibly overweight people are at risk. Obviously, traditional weight measurements like BMI are no longer enough.

Rethinking Prevention: Surveillance Over Symptoms

Nigerians tend to seek healthcare only when they are already unwell. But chronic diseases don't always come with early warning signs. By the time symptoms appear, complications like kidney failure, stroke, or blindness may already be in motion. Prevention must become the new norm, not just an afterthought.

A long, healthy life demands continuous health surveillance, not occasional visits to the hospital. Fortunately, advances in digital health are making this easier and more affordable. At Platos Health, we combine smart body composition monitors and an intelligent mobile app to help individuals know their body, nutrition, and metabolic health and gain actionable insights for a healthier, longer life. With the right data, individuals can take informed action early, before a health issue turns into a crisis, or stay proactive about health.

What Nigerians Must Do

First, we must stop equating good health with outward appearance. A slim body is not always a healthy one, fat isn't always visible. Being heavy is not always a sign of good health..

Second, we must invest in monitoring tools that help us detect health risks early. Technology can help bridge the gap: Platos Monitor, for example, offers affordable health monitoring for people. Finally, as a society, we need to embrace a culture of preventive care. That means regular checkups, healthy eating, active living, and responsible self-monitoring. Prevention is not only cheaper, it is also smarter.

Conclusion

We’re in the middle of a silent crisis. The rise of hidden fat, dysregulated metabolism, and chronic diseases is real, but it is not irreversible. With increased awareness, proper tools, and a collective shift towards prevention, Nigerians can reclaim their health, one smart decision at a time. At Platos Health, we’re committed to making that shift easier. Visit Platos Health today and start monitoring your body’s hidden health risks and take control of your future — not just your symptoms.

By Dr. Itopa Jimoh, (DrPH, MPH, MBBS). Chief Medical Advisor, Platos Health