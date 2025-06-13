Every year, people look forward to Ojude Oba, and the 2025 edition of Ijebu-Ode's most storied festival did not disappoint. From the colourful aso-oke outfits to the grand horse displays and family parades, the festival was a beautiful celebration of Yoruba culture, thanks in no small part to Goldberg, the premium lager synonymous with honouring tradition in grand style.

Goldberg’s presence was unmistakable. As regberegbe families made their stately entrance into Ijebu-Ode’s iconic grounds, the atmosphere pulsed with a rich blend of elegance, heritage, and shared celebration. The energy was pure Yoruba, and the refreshment was distinctively Goldberg.

At the Goldberg experience booth, the vibe was deeply rooted in culture. Kakaaki’si plays filled the air with the commanding resonance of Yoruba talking drums, announcing every arrival with power and pride.

One of the day’s defining moments came with the arrival of Prince Adedoyin of the Balogun Alatishe family. Clad in regal splendour and arriving on horseback, the prince and his entourage brought a dignified presence that embodied the spirit of Ojude Oba; a true showcase of tradition, honour, and generational pride.

As the sun dipped low, Goldberg effortlessly shifted the day’s energy from ancestral homage to vibrant celebration.

Enter the beer village after-party.

With post-parade energy at its peak, Goldberg transformed the atmosphere once more; this time with the electrifying presence of Nigerian music legend, 9ice, who lit up the stage with timeless classic hits that had everyone chanting along. Following him, Segun Johnson delivered an unforgettable performance.

And of course, Ojude Oba wouldn’t be complete without standout style moments. Farouq Oreagba, once again, commanded attention with his fashion, cultural confidence, and unmistakable charisma: a blend of style, swagger, and cultural pride that’s made him the unofficial face of modern Yoruba excellence.