Step Into a World of Real Beauty at Dove’s New Experience Centre in Lagos, Nigeria

Discover Personalized Skincare, Exclusive Rewards, and a Celebration of Authenticity at Sky Mall, Sangotedo.

In a world where filters and perfection often overshadow authenticity, Dove is making a powerful statement with Stephanie Coker to say: Real beauty is enough. And now, they’ve created a space where that message comes to life.

The Dove Experience Centre, newly launched at Sky Mall, Sangotedo.

This is more than just a store. It’s a safe haven for self-expression, a joyful exploration of skincare, and a bold reminder that beauty isn’t about covering up; it’s about showing up. With open doors and open hearts, the Dove Experience Centre invites you to step in and discover the power of caring for your skin, your way.

Feel Before You Commit.

Have you ever picked a product off the shelf, unsure if it was really right for you? At the Dove Experience Centre, you don’t have to guess. You’re encouraged to touch, test, and explore Dove’s entire skincare range from their iconic gentle exfoliating scrubs and nourishing body lotions. Feel the difference. Trust your senses. Let your skin decide.

Take Home More Than Just Skincare.

Every visit comes with unexpected delights. Beyond top-tier products, shoppers receive thoughtful gifts like plush towels, luxurious Dove bathrobes, and chic tote bags and little tokens to elevate your self-care ritual at home. More than freebies, they’re reminders that you deserve a little extra for everybody.

Dove understands that skincare isn’t one-size-fits-all. That’s why the Experience Centre offers consultations with skincare guides who truly listen. Whether you’re tackling dryness, uneven tone, or just want a refreshed glow, you’ll leave with not just products but confidence in your routine.

Where Real Beauty is Celebrated.

No filters. No Photoshop. No pressure. At the heart of this experience is Dove’s enduring belief in real beauty. You’ll find spaces adorned with empowering messages, honest reflections, and stories from everyday women who have chosen to love their skin and themselves exactly as they are.

As one guest, Amina, shared: “I loved testing the products and learning how to elevate my skincare routine. The Dove body lotion left my skin feeling incredible!”

And from Tunde, another first-time visitor: The free goodies were a sweet bonus, but the real win was finding products that actually work for my skin.

Visit, Explore, Celebrate.

Location: Sky Mall, Sangotedo, Lagos.Opening Hours: 10AM – 8PM daily.

Snap a selfie, share your story, and tag #DoveExperienceCentre and join the #RealBeauty. Who knows, your glow-up moment might just inspire someone else.

If you’ve been waiting for a sign to take your skincare seriously or to simply celebrate the skin you’re in this is it. Whether you’re a long-time Dove lover or just curious, the Dove Experience Centre welcomes you with open arms.

Come in. Slow down. Touch. Learn. Laugh. Love your skin again.

Because real beauty isn’t about perfection. It’s about you. Just as you are.