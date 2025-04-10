Sony Music West Africa hosts “In Her Element” to empower women in Music and Entertainment

Sony Music West Africa successfully hosted “In Her Element”, an impactful two-day event in celebration of Women’s Month. Held on March 27 and 28, 2025 in Lagos, Nigeria. The event brought together leading female executives, cultural leaders, and emerging talents to empower and equip women in the media, music, and entertainment industries.

Through panel discussions, mentorship sessions, networking opportunities, and live performances, “In Her Element” provided an essential space for dialogue, career development, and community building.

The first day of the initiative delivered an exclusive deep dive into the realities of navigating leadership, self-management, content creation, and career scaling in the creative space. Attendees engaged with a lineup of reputed panelists who shared their expertise and personal journeys.

Speakers included Dr. Olori Boye-Ajayi, a renowned strategist and personal transformation coach, Solape Hammond, co-founder of Impact Hub Lagos, and Sola Obagbemi, convener of The Bloom Conversations With Sola, who tackled themes of leadership development, overcoming imposter syndrome, and financial empowerment, with Tolu Thompson moderating.

Discussions on the future of work, content creation, remote employment, and entrepreneurship featured insights from Adeife Adeoye, founder of Remote WorkHER, Tilewa Odedina, head of Culinary and Restaurants at Food Court, Nonye Udeogu, a fashion and lifestyle influencer, and Elechi Bose Oddelm, branding consultant at Printcess.

Another key session explored the business of Afrobeats, with industry leaders such as Kikelola Ojewale of Dentons ACAS-Law, media personality Moet Abebe, and music executive and founder of Two Things, Sarah Lorentzen, offering expertise on revenue streams, partnerships, and positioning for industry success.

The second day, March 28, dialed up the energy with a networking mixer featuring live performances from some of the most exciting voices in contemporary African music: Gyakie, Winny, Shoday, Morravey, and Solis, with DJ Latitude on deck and hypewoman Melody M.I.A keeping the crowd engaged.

Sony Music West Africa’s Head of Marketing, Omolola Ige, shared:

Women in entertainment need platforms, access, and the right rooms to step into. In Her Element proved that when those doors open, there’s no limit to what’s possible. Our goal at Sony music is to see more women taking up leadership positions in music and entertainment. That means investing in their growth—supporting them to get advanced degrees, professional certifications, and the right training to be the strongest and smartest in every room. This initiative is more than just a moment; it's a movement, and we look forward to continuing it every year.

As the next phase of the In Her Element campaign, Sony Music West Africa is launching a mentorship program for women in the creative industry.

In partnership with Music Business Academy Africa and Girls in Afrobeats, the program will select 20 aspiring female professionals and match them with 10 experienced mentors from both the United Kingdom and West Africa. This initiative aims to provide hands-on guidance, industry insights, and career development opportunities to support the next generation of female leaders in entertainment.

With support from Pepsi NG, The Guardian, Echo Room, Kairos Hub, Yanga Beauty, Music Business for Africa, 512 Activity, Printcess, Leading Vibe, Red Bull, Food Court, Meji Meji, Miskay Boutique, Printcess, and Art Therapy, this event marked a huge leap toward increasing representation and leadership for women in the entertainment industry.