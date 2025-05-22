So Klin unveils first-ever smart liquid detergent in Nigeria

Trusted family-friendly detergent brand, So Klin, has unveiled an innovative smart liquid detergent form in two variants in Lagos, Nigeria.

The sunny afternoon of Saturday, April 19, 2025, witnessed a gathering of influencers, consumers, and VIPs who converged at the Ikeja City Mall, Lagos to celebrate the launch of the So Klin Liquid Smart Detergent.

The So Klin Liquid Smart Detergent comes in two variants: The Intense Perfume and the Intense Cleaning Formula, which are both designed to offer ease of cleaning and sanitising to loyal and returning customers of the So Klin brand.

The event comprised consumer interaction with influencers and celebrities like Toyin Abraham, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Saga, Osereme Inegbenebor among others.

Live games and good food filled the air, with parents and children mingling with friends and their favourite popular faces. There were also live demonstrations of the newly-launched variants of the So Klin Liquid Smart Detergent and prizes awarded to winners of various games.

A brand of excellence

Describing the So Klin brand and the event, Kikelomo Oladipupo, Brand Manager, So Klin, asserts, “The So Klin brand is focused on delivering excellence, professionalism and innovation.”

The official unveiling event, Oladipupo states, is “to bring consumers closer to the brand.” She adds, “for the first time in Nigeria, there is a liquid detergent and it goes for just ₦100. You can use a pack to wash up to 20 clothes. It’s also more fragranced.”

The So Klin Experience

The theme of the event, So Klin Experience, Oladipupo emphasises, is not only to correct the misconceptions that washing is a tedious task but also for more people to know and experience the product.

We want people to know that you don’t need to stress when washing. You don’t even need to add perfume. It’s two-times cleaner, meaning that it’s less stressful when you are washing. It dissolves stains fast. It also contains antibacterial features. The fragrance lasts post-wash and I know someone who also uses it as an air freshener.

Also speaking on the event experience is Toyin Popoola-Dania, Marketing Lead, So Klin (Eko Supreme Resources Nigeria Limited) who says

It’s our way of making consumers feel relaxed and have a cool ambience with music, dancing competition and a lot of goodies for them to take away. It’s our way of engaging consumers,having one-on-one interactions and making them feel relaxed about the So Klin brand.

Memunat Idegwu, Activation Manager, So Klin, says the highlight of the event is the product itself.

Because the product itself is an experience, we wanted people to come and see what we have done. It is aromatherapy and stain magnet technology in ₦100 sachet. No one can offer such a value at ₦100; only So Klin.

That’s why we say: come and experience and be immersed in the brand; it’s better experienced than explained.

Saga, reality TV star and actor, commends the brand for putting together an event dedicated to clothing health and the right detergents to use for different kinds of materials.

Osereme Inegbenebor, on her part, is elated to be part of such a colourful experience and is impressed by the positive change that So Klin introduced into the market through the Smart Liquid Detergent.

The first liquid detergent in Nigeria

Addressing the novelty of the product, Popoola-Dania, emphasises,

The So Klin Smart Liquid Detergent is the first liquid detergent to be produced here in Nigeria to make laundry more fun and convenient for consumers. It has two variants: The Intense Perfume and the Intense Cleaning Formula. You get to experience better fragrance from wash to wear: it dissolves faster, foams faster, and cleans better and faster.

We always lead with innovation and are proud to say that we are the first to launch the liquid detergent in the Nigerian market, she continues.

Consumers speak

Nora Ogbuatu, mother of one, has continuously experienced the So Klin brand product offerings positively over the years.

I have been using So Klin detergent for years and I particularly like the fact that it foams well. I am convinced that this liquid smart detergent is going to be quite impressive too.

Describing her experience at the official unveiling event, she expresses satisfaction as well as her intention to buy and take home three cartons of the So Klin Liquid Smart Detergent.

Victoria Arowolo, on her part, is excited to try out the new variants, referencing that she has used the So Klin Protect detergent in the past to wash her children’s clothes.