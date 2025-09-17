Smirnoff Ice Creates Shared Moments of Fun, Flavour and Culture at Bolé Festival

Port Harcourt’s renowned Bolé Festival, famous for its music, dance, and sizzling local flavours, got an extra boost this year thanks to Smirnoff Ice. The brand’s activation stand quickly became a vibrant hub of fun, flavour, and culture, offering festival-goers an immersive experience that seamlessly fused modern energy with Nigeria’s rich heritage.

Nestled among the bustling food vendors and music stages, the Smirnoff stand was a stylish and welcoming retreat. Festival-goers lounged in comfort, snapped photos at eye-catching backdrops, and captured moments that soon lit up social media feeds. The stand was more than a visual attraction, it became a central meeting point where people could relax, connect, and celebrate together.

Throughout the two-day festival, Smirnoff served complimentary drinks to all visitors, from icy Smirnoff Ice to signature ready-to-serve cocktails. Each sip perfectly complemented the smoky, flavorful dishes of bole and grilled fish, adding a refreshing twist to the culinary experience. The generous offering kept energy high, encouraging laughter, mingling, and shared enjoyment.

Smirnoff’s activation went beyond beverages. It embodied the brand’s ethos of creating inclusive, vibrant, and memorable experiences, turning the stand into a hub for community and cultural connection. Guests immersed themselves in the festival’s energy, enjoying music, dance, and moments of pure fun, all while engaging with a brand that celebrates Nigerian youth and creativity.