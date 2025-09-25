Shift Happens - The new episode of the youth empowered podcast breaks down how to make it work for you

Life is full of shifts, whether its new jobs, big decisions, or unexpected changes. The real question is: how do you make those shifts work for you? That’s what the latest episode of The Youth Empowered Podcast is all about.

Hosted by Moses Dickson, this episode features two inspiring professionals — Simololu Adeyinka, a renowned HR practitioner from First Exploration & Petroleum Development Company, and Idehen Misan Ilesanmi, a seasoned Supply Chain Expert at Nigerian Bottling Company. They both shared their personal journeys, career lessons, and the smart moves that helped them grow and stay ahead.

From Shifts to Strategy

The Youth Empowered Podcast continues to serve as a platform for authentic stories and advice, designed to empower listeners to thrive in their professional and personal lives. This episode is focused on career mobility, from first jobs to senior leadership — and the role of resilience, emotional intelligence, and foresight in making strategic moves.

Simololu reflected on a career that began in banking before pivoting into human resources and corporate services, highlighting the value of curiosity and deliberately seeking new learning opportunities across industries. Misan, with over 17 years of experience at NBC across warehousing, logistics, and business performance, emphasized discipline, adaptability, and the importance of empowering teams to deliver operational excellence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lessons from the Journey

Speaking during the podcast, host Moses Dickson noted the timeliness of the conversation. Almost everyone today is thinking about their next move — not just any move, but the best move. Understanding how to navigate change and position yourself for growth is critical, he said.

For Simololu, career shifts must be deliberate and strategic: Strategic moves are about planning. Don’t wait for something to happen before you act. Always prepare for what’s next, even if it takes years, and make sure the decision is yours, she advised.

Misan added a practical perspective from her operational experience: No matter how small the role, one day it will come back to add value. Every experience count, and with the right mindset, you can make a positive impact wherever you are, she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Words to Live By

With every episode, The Youth Empowered Podcast is fast becoming a go-to space for young Nigerians who want real stories, practical advice, and the confidence to chase success.