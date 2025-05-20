Science of Trade Conference 2025 Delivers Bold Vision for Africa: Certification, Innovation, Trade Access & Women Empowerment Across 3 Transformative Days

The Science of Trade Conference 2025, organised by Dr. Inya Lawal, Founder of the Ascend Studios Foundation, concluded an impactful three-day gathering at the Landmark Event Centre in Lagos. This event brought together government officials, trade experts, entrepreneurs, investors, and changemakers from across Africa and the diaspora, emphasising the theme “Access to Market” and highlighting Africa’s potential as a global leader in innovation, sustainable production, and inclusive economic growth.

The conference commenced with a significant ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the 7th anniversary of NICERT, Nigeria's certification body. Annabel Kamuche, Group Managing Director of NICERT, emphasised the importance of certification for African products in the global market, stating,

We started NICERT because we believed African products could compete globally if they met the right standards. Today, our accreditation is a bridge—connecting small businesses to the world.

NICERT also offered three free HACCP certifications and provided essential guidance at their exhibition booth throughout the conference.

During the launch and official opening of the Nexus of Nature Hub, Ms. Bisola Olusanya, Honourable Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Systems, highlighted the urgent need for urban-centered agricultural solutions. She emphasized Lagos State’s commitment to building resilient food systems, stating,

Nature-based solutions and regenerative farming are no longer a luxury but a necessity in cities grappling with population growth and climate change. We must reimagine food production in a way that is climate-smart, tech-enabled, and community-driven. The Nexus of Nature is a prototype for the future of food in African cities.

Ms. Olusanya praised The Nexus of Nature Hub founder Olusola Sowemimo for fusing innovation with sustainability and reiterated the government’s support for private sector partnerships that empower smallholder farmers, women, and youth in agribusiness.

On the second day, Margaret Olele, CEO of the American Business Council, delivered a keynote address, stressing the importance of strategic partnerships and private-sector collaboration in expanding market access. JoEllen Gorg, Acting U.S. Consul General in Lagos, followed with a powerful message on “Strengthening U.S.–Africa Trade Ties,” reaffirming the United States’ commitment to supporting African small and medium enterprises.

Ayo Sotinrin, Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, delivered a keynote address during the Public-Private Synergy session, passionately discussing the need to unlock capital for Africa’s small-scale farmers and producers.

"The continent cannot scale trade without first empowering the base of its production pyramid,” he remarked. He noted that agriculture remains the backbone of African economies, yet financing gaps and infrastructure deficits continue to hinder value-chain development.

Grassroots trade leaders also played a vital role in the discussions. Alhaja Adiat Apena, Iyaloja General of Ikeja, passionately advocated for women's inclusion in trade, stating, "Market is money, and money is market. If we don’t open up access to women in trade, we’re shutting the door on half of Nigeria’s economy."

Her message resonated throughout the conference, underscoring the need for inclusive market access.

Another key highlight was the official unveiling of Chow Noodle Bar’s Ultimate Sauce, a flavour-packed innovation designed to elevate Africa’s fast-food experience. Victoria Ajayi, founder of Chow Noodle Bar, shared her inspiration behind the product, stating, “We created the Ultimate Sauce as a bridge between tradition and convenience. It’s bold, rich, and rooted in the flavours we grew up with—brought into every modern kitchen.” The session, themed “From Kitchens to Markets,” underscored how food entrepreneurs can scale authentically African brands that meet global demand without compromising cultural identity.

Also making its debut was Oyin Ade, a premium honey brand founded by actress and entrepreneur, Ade Laoye. The product launch captivated attendees with its story of purity, sustainability, and African pride. “Oyin Ade is more than honey; it’s a celebration of nature’s finest gift, packaged to global standards but inspired by our roots,” said Ade Laoye. With growing interest in clean, organic products, Oyin Ade signals a strong future for African wellness exports, positioning itself as a luxurious yet accessible staple in both local and international markets.

A standout feature of the conference was the inaugural Digital Trade Protocol Hackathon, launched by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). Dr. Olusegun Olutayo, Senior International Trade Policy Expert, encouraged participants to think locally and build globally, stating, “What Africa needs for Africa is already in Africa. We must simply unlock it through strategy, partnerships, and belief.” After three days of intense collaboration and mentorship, the team Export PLUG emerged victorious, winning ₦20,000,000, 2nd Runner-Up Team GET AI won ₦10 Million E-Commerce Regulatory Sandbox Innovation Prize (courtesy of NITDA), while the most innovative team received an additional ₦10,000,000. Amazon Web Services also presented a special prize to the winning team.

Kryptr, led by CEO Emmanuel Tarfa, hosted two sold-out business masterclasses and a Business Support Grant Pitch Session, awarding ₦250,000 each to eight entrepreneurs, totalling ₦2,000,000. Winners included: SundryAgro Ltd, Mom and Me Whole Foods, Londya Foods and Farms Ltd, Unique Hybrid Agro Enterprises, Oyine Special Enterprise Ltd, Kayp Kehindephilp, Flinks Food and Beverage Industries Ltd, and Sherrine Lynne Boseman-Rives.

Fashion entrepreneurs also made a significant impact during the FashionEVO session in collaboration with Olorisupergal and Made in Africa. FashionEVO is a platform for fashion business leaders and creatives. Dr. Yetty Ogunnubi, the founder, highlighted the importance of African fashion, stating, "When we discuss African fashion, we’re addressing jobs, exports, identity, and legacy." The session featured a fireside chat with Adenike Ogunlesi of Ruff ‘n’ Tumble, who shared her inspiring journey in the fashion industry. Lanre Da-Silva Ajayi, Kola Kuddus, and a host of other panelists

Discussions included a provocative debate on the effectiveness of “Dancing Reels” in marketing, with judges awarding the FashionEVO grand prize of ₦500,000 to the Legs Apparel Fashion School team for their compelling arguments.

Adding to the conference's focus on women's empowerment, Mrs. Nnenna Jacob-Ogogo, Head of SheVentures, one of the conference sponsors, stated, “Supporting women entrepreneurs is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic necessity for economic growth. At SheVentures, we believe that empowering women in trade will unlock immense potential for innovation and job creation across Africa. The Science of Trade Conference provides an essential platform for these voices to be heard and celebrated.”

As Dr. Inya Lawal remarked, “Trade is the engine, but people are the power. What we’ve built here is a new trade ecosystem that puts Africans at the centre of their economic destinies. And this is just the beginning.” The Science of Trade Conference 2025 not only highlighted the importance of trade but also activated it, demonstrating that with certification, creativity, collaboration, and courage, Africa’s entrepreneurs can lead global conversations on their terms.

For media inquiries, contact yd@yettyd.com. For partnerships or exhibitor information, contact SOT at event@scienceoftradeconference.com.

ABOUT SCIENCE OF TRADE

The Science of Trade Conference (SOT) is an initiative of the Ascend Studios Foundation aimed at empowering African entrepreneurs to navigate the complexities of local and international trade. SOT partners with countries worldwide to facilitate trade in Africa, bringing together essential sectors of the trade ecosystem to explore the science behind trading with one another.