Scholarships and grants for Nigerian students in 2025

If you're a bright Nigerian student dreaming of earning your degree abroad but worried about the cost, I've got good news—you're not alone, and you're not out of options. In fact, 2025 is shaping up to be an amazing year for scholarship opportunities.

As someone who works closely with scholarship applicants every day, I can confidently say this: there are more fully funded scholarships than ever before—covering everything from tuition and housing to airfare and health insurance.

This guide will walk you through some of the most generous and prestigious scholarships available this year. Whether your sights are set on the UK, Germany, Canada, Asia, or the U.S., there’s a program that fits your goals.

Let’s dive in.

DAAD Scholarship (Germany)

Looking to earn a Master’s or PhD in Germany? The DAAD Scholarship should be at the top of your list. It’s open to Nigerian students across multiple fields and covers everything—tuition, living expenses, travel, and even health insurance. I’ve seen students thrive under this program because it removes financial stress entirely. Application details are on the DAAD website.

Yale University Scholarships (USA)

Yes, Yale. It’s one of the most prestigious universities in the world, and yes—they do offer scholarships that cover full tuition for international students, including those from Nigeria. Yale is known not just for academics but also for its inclusive, global student community. Visit the Yale Financial Aid Office for specifics.

Chinese Government Scholarships

If you’re curious about studying in China, the Chinese Government Scholarship offers full funding: tuition, housing, a monthly stipend, and more. Nigerian students are welcomed across disciplines—engineering, business, medicine, and beyond. Check out the CSC portal to learn more.

Fulbright Scholarships (USA)

The Fulbright Program has a long-standing reputation for building bridges between cultures through education. It fully funds postgraduate study or research in the U.S., and Nigerian students consistently do well here. Head over to the Fulbright Nigeria page for timelines and requirements.

MEXT Scholarship (Japan)

Interested in studying in Japan? The MEXT Scholarship covers tuition, airfare, and living expenses—plus, Japan’s universities are rapidly gaining global recognition. MEXT is open to undergrads and grad students alike. Learn more on Study in Japan.

ETH Zurich Excellence Masters Scholarships (Switzerland)

ETH Zurich is one of Europe’s top tech universities. Their Excellence Scholarship covers living costs and tuition. If your strengths are in engineering, architecture, or natural sciences, this could be a game-changer. Application details are on the ETH Zurich site.

Ton Duc Thang University Scholarships (Vietnam)

Vietnam might not be the first place that comes to mind, but Ton Duc Thang University offers full scholarships for Master’s and PhD programs—and it’s well-ranked in Asia. Tuition is fully covered. Visit their official site to explore more.

Monash University Scholarships (Australia)

Monash is a leading university in Australia that offers multiple scholarships for international students. These vary in scope—some cover tuition, others include housing and living stipends. Start exploring on their scholarship portal.

Gates Cambridge Scholarship (UK)

This one’s big. The Gates Cambridge Scholarship is highly competitive and fully funded. It supports exceptional students for Master’s or PhDs at Cambridge University. If you’ve got a strong academic track record and leadership potential, apply via the Gates Cambridge site.

Stanford University Scholarships (USA)

Stanford offers generous aid for international students, ensuring that financial need never blocks admission. Their packages can cover tuition, room and board, and more. Dive into the Stanford financial aid page.

KAIST Undergraduate Scholarship (South Korea)

For undergrads who are especially strong in science and tech, the KAIST Scholarship in South Korea is a gem. It includes tuition, a monthly allowance, and health insurance. Read more at the KAIST undergraduate site.

Chevening Scholarship (UK)

The Chevening Scholarship is a UK government-funded program supporting future leaders. It covers full tuition, flights, and living costs for a one-year Master’s degree. It's competitive—but worth every minute of the application. Visit chevening.org for details.

Simmons University Kotzen Scholarship (USA)

The Kotzen Scholarship at Simmons University is another fully funded undergrad opportunity, covering tuition, housing, and more. It’s ideal for high-achieving Nigerian students with strong leadership and academic records. Info available on Simmons’ website.

Muhammad Bin Zaid University Scholarships (UAE)

Focused on AI, robotics, and data science, the MBZUAI Scholarship is a top-tier opportunity in the UAE. It covers everything—tuition, housing, monthly stipend—and is aimed at postgraduate students. Visit mbzuai.ac.ae to get started.

Imperial College London PhD Scholarship (UK)

If research is your path, Imperial College London offers fully funded PhD scholarships in science, tech, and health fields. Learn more at their funding page.

Lester B. Pearson International Scholarship (Canada)

University of Toronto’s Pearson Scholarship is a full-ride for undergraduate students, covering tuition, books, residence, and fees. It’s competitive, but incredibly rewarding. Details are at future.utoronto.ca.

Melbourne Research Scholarships (Australia)

University of Melbourne provides generous research scholarships, including tuition and living costs. Whether you’re pursuing a Master’s by research or PhD, this one’s worth looking into. Start with their graduate scholarships page.

Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships

This program supports postgraduate study or research in Switzerland, across all disciplines. It’s ideal for those who want an academic challenge in a world-class setting. Visit swissuniversities.ch for more.

Final Thoughts from Someone Who Sees These Wins Every Day

I've watched countless students go from anxious applicants to confident scholars—many of them Nigerians just like you. Fully funded scholarships do more than pay for school; they unlock potential, open doors, and connect you to a global network of changemakers.

Here’s my advice:

Start early

Stay organized

Tailor every application

Believe you belong in those classrooms