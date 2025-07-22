Sandra Amachree’s Trailblazing Cannes Lions Week: Inspiring Africa’s Creative Future

From global jury rooms to international speaking stages, Nigerian marketing leader Sandra Amachree shares how her Cannes Lions 2025 experience reaffirmed the role of creativity as a catalyst for Africa’s economic transformation.

Sandra Amachree, Head of Communications - Marketing at Nigerian Breweries Plc. (HEINEKEN), had a standout presence at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity—the world’s most influential gathering of the marketing, advertising, and creative industries. Her participation wasn’t just about representation; it was about redirection—spotlighting creativity as a vital driver of growth and innovation across the continent.

Creativity is not just about art, Amachree said in one of her talks. It’s about growth. It’s about jobs. It’s about power. Africa’s creative economy is one of its most valued assets—and it’s fueling innovation, creating opportunities, and shaping a future we’re proud to lead.

With over 17 years of experience across Africa and Europe, she has helped transform some of Nigeria’s most iconic brands—showing how creativity, when treated as strategy, delivers measurable business value.

She didn’t just attend Cannes Lions—she owned her moment. Here’s how — and why it mattered:

As a juror in the Outdoor Lions category, she evaluated some of the world’s most culture-shaping campaigns.

As Jury Chair for the Young Lions Marketers Competition, she worked alongside global leaders like Alex Frias (Steve Madden), Mélanie Brinbaum (Nestle, Europe), Carolina Eugenia del Hoyo (Fratelli Branca) and Suhayl Limbada (KFC Thailand) to assess breakthrough ideas from emerging talent solving real-time brand challenges.

As a speaker at the “Africa: Future of Certainty” festival meet-up, she joined global voices spotlighting how Africa’s creative pulse is reshaping global culture.

In a special Adobe x The Drum interview panel, she discussed the evolving role of AI and next-gen talent in marketing, with Stacy Martinet (Adobe) and Amanda Morrissey (iProspect, dentsu).

Creativity as a Path to Economic Growth

Amachree’s message was clear: Africa’s creative economy is not just culturally rich—it is economically essential. According to UNESCO, the sector already employs millions across the continent and holds significant potential for growth, especially in youth-driven industries like music, film, fashion, and digital media. With the right investment and infrastructure, its impact could scale even further.

From Nollywood to Afrobeats, fashion to storytelling—Africa is already exporting influence. Now we must build systems that export prosperity too.

Ideas shouldn’t just win awards—they should build wealth.

Cannes Lions: A Space to Learn, Lead, and Give Back

Cannes reminded me why I do what I do. I entered every room as a contributor—grounded in culture, strategy, and human connection.

I met global peers, shared stories, and found new ways to see myself—as both a product of this continent and a proud co-author of its creative evolution.

I left feeling more inspired, more certain, and more committed to championing African talent on the world stage.

A Note to Nigeria and Africa’s Business Leaders

Creativity is not a luxury. It’s an investment. A growth driver. A catalyst. Let’s fund it, protect it, and scale it—so our youth don’t have to leave the continent to realise their dreams.

Revisit key moments from Sandra Amachree’s Cannes Lions experience via:

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/sandra-amachree