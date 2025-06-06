Sallah Photography: How to capture perfect Eid moments

We can all agree that Sallah is all about faith, family, fashion, and food. With all of these, it's only right you capture and relive the joy through stunning photos. The good part is that it doesn't matter whether you are using a pro camera or just your smartphone, you can still capture those perfect Eid moments with little to no stress. Here's how to do so;

Ensure there's enough light

Lighting is one thing that can either make or break your photo. Sometimes, even with the best outfits and makeup, bad lighting will make your photos come out horrible. To capture the best photos that come with soft, flattering natural light, shoot around 7–9 am or 5–6:30 pm. Use window light if you're taking pictures indoors and ensure the person you're snapping is facing the window.

Try some flattering poses

For your Eid photos, you might need to let go of your usual poses and try some flattering ones. Instead of just standing stiff and staring at the camera, here are some ideas;

For solo shots: Turn slightly to the side, shift your weight to one leg, and keep your chin slightly raised.

For couples: Hold hands, lean into each other, or laugh mid-conversation.

For family/group shots: Create layers where you can have people sit, stand, or kneel at different heights so everyone’s visible.

You can also capture the moment between poses such as the giggles, side glances, and mid-laugh faces.

Don't forget to capture candid moments

Sometimes the best Sallah memories aren’t posed, they’re the candid moments such as kids playing in their Eid clothes or receiving money, family praying together or sharing dates after Eid prayers, a sibling sneakily grabbing extra meat from the tray or when everyone is laughing at a joke. Just keep your camera close to capture those moments.

Pay attention to backgrounds

Getting those perfect Eid shots does not end with the outfits and camera, you also need to have the perfect background. Use plain walls, greenery, colourful gates, or curtain backdrops. For indoor photos, clear unnecessary items. Group shots look better when the background isn't distracting.

Edit your pictures, but do not overdo it

Editing helps enhance your shots, but try not to turn yourself into a wax figure. You can try some editing apps like Snapseed, Lightroom Mobile, Canva, VSCO or the editing tools on your iPhone. You can also use Capcut to turn your pictures into a video showing all the perfect Eid moments you captured.