Sallah Charity: Giving back beyond Zakat al-Fitr

Are you thinking about how to give back this Sallah? We all know that Zakat al-Fitr is a required form of giving in Islam, but with the spirit of Sallah you can even go further in kindness.

So, if you’re looking for meaningful, creative ways to give back during Sallah, here are some thoughtful ideas.

Visit an orphanage

One of the most impactful ways to give during Sallah is to spend time with those society often forgets such as an orphanage. You can organise a small group visit with your friends or family where you go with cooked meals, drinks, books, games, or Sallah clothes. Spend time talking, playing, or simply being present.

Host a community food drive

Feeding others is a beautiful Sallah tradition, and it doesn’t have to stop at your household. You can take this a step further by creating a Sallah food pack with rice, oil, seasonings, and protein, and distribute them to families in need. You might just be making their Sallah way better.

Share Eid clothes and accessories

Do you have gently-used kaftans, hijabs, or kids’ outfits? Let them bring joy to someone else. You can donate these to people at your local mosque or people in your neighbourhood

Feed a stranger

On your way to Eid prayer or during the day, keep some small packs of food or water bottles handy. You can share these with beggars, street hawkers, or security guards. If you’re cooking for your family, make a little extra and package it for someone you pass on the road.

Give your skill

Another way to give back this Sallah is to give someone your service for free. Are you a photographer? You can offer free portraits for low-income families dressed in their Eid best.

Are you good at organising? Help coordinate a local Sallah donation drive. Or, if you have a small business, you can give discounts to single moms, students, or the unemployed during Eid week.