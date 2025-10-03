10 things to do differently for your partner this National Boyfriend’s Day

It’s National Boyfriend’s Day again. A day dedicated to boyfriends to appreciate their role in relationships. This year, it is time to flip the script. No more celebration where you only post a fine picture of bae, tagging it “my man, my king” with two heart emojis, and then carry on like it’s nothing special. National girlfriend’s day was two months ago, and now, it is time to return the favour for a deserving boyfriend.

Netizens have taken to social media to complain about how men are not celebrated enough. It is a known fact that men are not as celebrated as women are on special days like this one. As a matter of fact, it is said that even on days like today, where men are to be celebrated, they are still the ones who gift their partners when it should indeed be the other way round.

Your boyfriend deserves more than just recycled captions on a picture post every year. He deserves thought, effort, and a little surprise that will make him smile even harder than when his favourite football team wins.

So, instead of the same old social media shout-out or buying him singlets yet again, here are 10 things you can do differently for your partner this National Boyfriend’s Day.

1. Write him a handwritten note

Yes, typing this and sending it to him on WhatsApp or any other app would have been an easy option, but I’m telling you to get a paper and pen. Why? This is because handwritten notes carry weight, and they are proof of how intentional you are.

Imagine him opening an envelope to see your handwriting telling him how much you love his goofy laugh, or how his favourite catch phrase is now yours too. Trust me, he will guard that note for a long time.

And if you are unsure about what to write or how to go about it, the good news is that you can outsource this to people who offer this service, you can as well consult Google or AI for inspiration.

2. Recreate your first date

Think back to where it all started. Was it at your favourite food spot with two plates of rice and bottles of Coke? Or a cinema date where you pretended not to be scared during the horror scenes. Whatever it was, recreate it.

It does not matter if you have both upgraded since then; reliving that first date will remind you both why and how you started this journey.

3. Surprise him with his favourite food

Nigerian men and food are like an eternal love story. There is even a popular saying that goes “the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach.” Surprise him with amala from that joint he is always talking about, or make his favourite dish yourself.

If you really want him to melt, pack the food and show up at his house. He will definitely appreciate the thought and effort you put into making the food.

4. Give him a chore-free day

It’s a no-brainer that adulting in Nigeria is hard. Battling long traffic and never-ending bills, and combining that with chores, can really feel like punishment. If he usually washes the car, runs errands, or does laundry, give him a pass this time. Handle it for him.

You can volunteer to take his car to the car wash, run his errands for the day and take care of his laundry by doing it yourself or sending it to the laundromat. Imagine the relief he will get when he realises he doesn’t have to worry about any of these things today.

5. Curate a personalised playlist

Sending him just his favourite songs is not enough. Create a playlist that actually tells your love story. Include songs like the song that was playing the day you first met, that one song you both love and can sing the lyrics better than the original artiste. You can even include that one cheesy song you love so much but he pretends he doesn’t like, even though he knows all the lyrics.

This new playlist might just be the next after his favourite, that is, if it doesn’t actually replace his favourite one.

6. Plan a low-budget adventure

You don’t need the kind of money Elon Musk has to make memories that are worthwhile with your boyfriend. Take him somewhere simple but nice and sweet. A picnic at the beach or a park, going to an art gallery, the museum, or even hopping on the train for an adventure ride all count.

Adventure doesn’t have to cost fortune, what matters is that you’re spending quality time together and you’re both enjoying it.

7. Gift him something practical

Men also love gifts as much as women do, but they love gifts that they can actually put to use. Enough with the singlets and boxers, give it a rest. You can gift him the latest edition jersey of his favorite club, a new pair of slides, colognes, diffusers for his car or even a nice wristwatch.

It doesn’t have to be anything flashy, just the thoughts behind each gift are enough, and that’s what makes the difference.

8. Send him random voice notes

Throughout the day, flood his phone with little reminders of love. One voice note of you saying, “Babe, this is just a reminder that I’m proud of you,” another of you saying, “Your laughter is my favourite sound.” Or maybe even one where you’re just singing off-key to his favorite song or just reassuring him of your love for him.

This is sweet, comes off as unexpected, and it will definitely make him smile in the middle of his busy day.

9. Do that one thing he’s been asking for

Maybe he has been begging you to watch Game of Thrones again for the umpteenth time, even though you swore never to. Or perhaps he wants you to try his wild food combo of bread and egusi soup. This is the day to say yes finally. Little sacrifices like this go a long way, and guess what? You might actually fall in love with one of his weird combos.

10. Post a real, heartfelt shout-out

If after all the above, you still want to post, then let it be different. Instead of the popular “to the love of my life, my gist partner,” dig deeper. Tell the world how he makes you laugh on days you feel like your world is crumbling down, or how he never forgets even the tiniest and the most random of things you say to him.

Real stories will also beat generic captions every single time, and they show that you truly care to celebrate your partner.

All said, this day is not just about getting your boyfriend expensive gifts or making viral posts. It’s about celebrating the man you love in ways that actually matter. Whether you’re buying him a thoughtful gift, sending playful voice notes, or feeding him his favorite meal, the key is being intentional and thoughtful.