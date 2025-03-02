10 relationship red flags Nigerians are tired of ignoring -No. 5 will shock you!

Always busy but active on Instagram. They can’t answer your calls, but they’re online, dropping comments under blogs and influencers’ posts. Why the double life?

Asking for money too early. If they’re already asking for urgent 2k before the second date, it’s a red flag flying high. I mean, they survived before they met you – how come it's suddenly looking like their life depends on you?

Their phone is always face-down. Are they hiding messages or just being “mysterious”? Either way, something smells fishy. If you can, talk to them about it, or simply let them go.

“My ex was the problem, not me.” This is the classic story where they’re always the innocent victim. Really? Do you believe they didn't do anything to deserve the breakup? Well, soon, you'd be the villain in her story to another man.

The infamous “It’s not you, it’s me” speech. We know where this is going. Save us the heartbreak and just tell the truth. They're tired of the relationship but want to pull some emotional blackmail on you.

Refusing to define the relationship. If they keep saying, “Let’s see where this goes,” chances are they don’t know where it’s going either.

Always borrowing money but never paying it back. You’re not their personal ATM, so why should they always collect from you? If they're always borrowing but not paying back, they're insincere, and their insincerity can quickly rub off on other aspects of your relationship.

Over-flirting in public. Why are they making you question your place in their life?

“Let me test your love.” Whether it’s asking for favours or trying to set traps, this tactic is a big NO.