7 reasons to consider keeping rats as pets

When most people think about getting a pet, the common options are dogs, cats, birds etc. But have you ever considered rats?

Before you conclude and say, ‘God forbid’, you should know that having a rat as a pet is not a bad idea at all and here are seven reasons to consider it.

1. Rats are super smart

Rats are highly intelligent animals. They can learn tricks, run obstacle courses, and even recognize their names. With a bit of training and some treats, pet rats can come when called, fetch small objects, or spin in circles, imagine how entertaining that is!

2. They are quiet

Rats don’t bark, meow, or squawk, like other pets, which means they’re great for quiet homes. They make soft squeaks or chirps when excited, but overall, they’re peaceful and won’t disturb your neighbours.

3. They are social and love companionship

Unlike some pets, rats actually enjoy having company. They thrive in pairs or small groups, especially of the same sex. A well-socialized rat is playful, friendly, and interactive, both with other rats and humans.

4. They are low maintenance compared to many pets

Rats are relatively easy to care for. They don’t need daily walks like dogs or grooming like long-haired cats. As long as their cages are cleaned regularly and they’re given food, fresh water, and some daily attention, they’re happy and healthy.

5. They are clean animals

Despite the common myth, rats are naturally clean. They groom themselves often and will even groom their cage mates. When provided with a tidy living environment, they rarely smell bad and can even be litter-trained.

6. They don’t require a lot of space

Pet rats don’t need a backyard or a giant cage to be content. A well-designed multi-level cage with tunnels, toys, and hammocks is usually more than enough. This makes them ideal for people with limited space.

7. They are fun to watch and interact with

Rats are natural explorers and entertainers. They love tunnels, puzzle feeders, hammocks, wheels, and climbing toys. Watching them solve problems or play together can be just as rewarding as having a much larger pet.

Hopefully, these has been able to convince you and not confuse you that rats can make really good pets.