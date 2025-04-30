Raw Fun: Bringing the Vibe to Enugu – Press Play continues its unmatched energy

There are parties, and then there are moments. The kind of night that leaves a city thrumming long after the last beat drops, the kind that lives in group chats, blurry videos, and breathless retellings for weeks. That was exactly what happened when Monkey Shoulder’s Press Play Concert made its exciting debut in Enugu — and no, we’re not being dramatic.

Let’s set the scene: A whisky brand known as the world’s first made for mixing blended malt whisky. A city known for its heart. A collaboration with In The Yard that turned the Base Landmark into a full-blown playground for grown-ups who know how to let loose.

Monkey Shoulder didn’t just bring blended malt-whisky to Enugu; they brought a whole vibe— cocktails filled with playful escapism, neon lights, electric moving bodies, immersive games and a lineup so tight it felt like a festival. Before the music even hit its stride, the tension was already sky-high. Twenty-four fierce gamers, one playhouse, and ₦1 million up for grabs. The adrenaline was pure yet thick, and by the time Elvis Chukwuma Iheanaetu clenched his victory as the ultimate champ, the crowd had already shifted gears — from hype to hysteria.

And just when you thought it couldn’t get better, the real heat began as DJ Delrhita hit the deck like she had something to prove — and did. EDM. House. Drops so lit the Gen Z crew lost their minds. Casper Sandra doubled the voltage, while Big Swag got the crowd amped, and the hype men; Dangerous Naki, Skye, Slym Shady, and Fresh? They made sure no one sat down or stood still - Sleep? What’s that? When we say the vibes didn’t stop till morning—we mean it.

And then — M.J. Not that MJ, but close enough. South Africa’s own star boy came in like a sonic earthquake, shaking the entire Base Landmark with “Manzi Nte” and “Teka,” leaving us wondering if the roof would hold. The lineup kept giving: DJ Consequence spun magic, Maze & Mxtreme set fire to the decks, and when Magixx slid in with “Colors,” “Okay,” and “Sexy Lady,” it was clear — this wasn’t a concert, it was a hard reset for the people of Enugu.

By the time Commissioner DJ Wysei took us home with a closing set that felt more like a spiritual experience than a party, the crowd was still dancing, still sweating, still wanting more. Sunrise had arrived, but nobody wanted to leave. And who could blame them?

So, if you weren’t there — and you’re feeling that FOMO right now — you should. Because Press Play wasn’t just a concert. It was an exclamation point. A declaration that Enugu is ready for more. And Monkey Shoulder? They’re just getting started.

Stay tuned as Press Play continues to tour the country, bringing vibes, whisky, and raw fun wherever it goes. Until then, one thing’s clear: Enugu didn’t just #PressPlay. It turned the volume all the way up.

Watch out for the next city, it might just be yours. In the meantime, remember to #MakeItMonkey