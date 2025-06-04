Peak Milk’s "Stir A Cause" Campaign Inspires Communities on World Milk Day 2025

Peak Milk, Nigeria’s leading dairy brand produced by FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria, has successfully concluded its "Stir A Cause" campaign, marking World Milk Day 2025 with a powerful message on nutrition and community impact. The initiative went beyond traditional product promotion, combining nutrition education with acts of kindness, encouraging Nigerians to support one another while raising awareness about the importance of daily milk consumption. The campaign saw widespread participation, increasing public understanding of milk’s essential role in healthy growth and development.

Omolara Banjoko, Marketing Manager at Peak Milk, expressed her delight over the overwhelming response, stating, Through 'Stir A Cause With Peak,' we didn’t just celebrate World Milk Day—we sparked a movement that connects nutrition with kindness, reinforcing our commitment to social impact.

The campaign gained further momentum through celebrity influencer collaborations with Asher Kine, who engaged communities through street conversations and Peak Milk donations. These interactions reached millions on social media, inspiring widespread participation.

Peter James, Brand Manager at Peak Milk, highlighted the campaign’s success in reinforcing milk as a daily necessity, saying, This initiative strengthened our commitment to breakfast nutrition, ensuring families see milk as an essential part of a healthy diet.

Through street activations, supermarket promotions, and direct engagement, Peak Milk reached over 500,000 Nigerians, distributing samples and educational materials. Thousands shared their own acts of kindness using #StirACausewithPeak, #EnjoyDairy, and #WorldMilkDay, amplifying the campaign’s message far beyond initial expectations.

The success of "Stir A Cause With Peak" further cements Peak Milk’s leadership in dairy nutrition, emphasizing its commitment to both consumer well-being and business growth. As Nigeria’s premier dairy brand, Peak Milk continues to champion quality nutrition, innovation, and meaningful community engagement.

