Orange Group's Cannon extra ignites National dialogue on Pain Management with

Orange Group, one of West Africa’s leading Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies, has announced the launch of its 2025 World Pain Awareness Month campaign themed “Fostering Open Conversations, Empathy, and Holistic Approaches to Pain Management in Africa.”

The campaign looks to encourage dialogue on pain management among healthcare professionals, individuals experiencing pain, policymakers, and the wider community. This year’s focus highlights the global challenge of limited access to effective pain care, particularly in developing regions, and calls for stronger awareness, empathy, and responsible approaches tailored to Africa’s realities.

Speaking on the initiative, Orange Group’s Director of People and Communications, Uchenna Ezenna, said:

Pain is universal, but access to proper care is not. With this campaign, we aim to raise awareness, promote empathy, and create platforms for education. Cannon Extra is supporting this dialogue by providing information and encouraging responsible approaches to pain management.

The Talk Pain with Cannon Extra campaign will run primarily on digital platforms to promote awareness and education. Through interactive social media content, expert-led Q&A sessions, infographics, and influencer collaborations, the campaign will share practical knowledge about pain types, management options, and when to seek professional care. Added activities, including vox-pop videos, weekly fact carousels, and user-generated content, will broaden engagement and ensure that conversations remain accessible to diverse audiences.

By focusing on empathy and holistic well-being, Orange Group reinforces its wider commitment to improving health outcomes across Africa. This campaign reflects Cannon Extra’s role in contributing to public awareness, education, and responsible use of pain medication, with the aim of better supporting Nigerians in their everyday health journey.

About Orange Group

Orange Group is a leading innovative Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) company in Nigeria committed to providing high-quality, innovative products that enhance the daily lives of consumers. With a strong focus on community well-being, Orange Group develops and markets a range of products designed to improve health and promote healthier lifestyles.

About World Pain Day

