5 of the oldest countries in Africa

We can all admit that Africa is one continent with deep history, powerful kingdoms, rich cultures, and as many as 54 countries. But then, some of these countries have not been around for that long.

A few, however, have stood the test of time. Let’s take a look at five of the oldest countries on the continent.

ALSO READ: Top 5 safest African countries Nigerians can visit in 2025

1. Liberia (1847)

Liberia is actually the oldest republic in Africa. It was founded by freed slaves from the U.S. who wanted a fresh start back on the continent. They arrived in the early 1800s and by 1847, Liberia declared independence.

It’s one of the few African countries that wasn’t colonized in the traditional sense, and its capital, Monrovia, is named after a U.S. president James Monroe.

2. South Africa (1910)

South Africa’s story is complicated. It became a formal union in 1910 under British rule, but full independence didn’t happen until after apartheid ended in 1994.

Still, the early 1900s marked a turning point when the idea of South Africa as a nation began to take shape.

3. Egypt (1922)

Egypt has been around for thousands of years with all its pharaohs, pyramids, and all that. But modern Egypt became independent from Britain in 1922.

Since then, it has played a major role in both African and Middle Eastern politics. It’s ancient, it’s influential, and it’s still very much a powerhouse.

4. Ethiopia (1941)

Ethiopia is legendary. It’s one of the only African countries that successfully resisted colonization. Yes, Italy tried in the 1930s, but Ethiopia pushed back and reclaimed its independence.

This country has a rich imperial history, and even before modern borders, it was home to powerful empires and rulers like Emperor Haile Selassie.

5. Libya (1951)

Libya also makes it to one of the oldest countries in Africa. This country, which has its capital in Tripoli, gained independence from the United Kingdom in 1951.

Libya was popular for its constitutional rule many years ago but it experienced political changes under Muammar Gaddafi’s leadership from 1969 to 2011.