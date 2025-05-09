Olam Agri Introduces Crown Thick Spaghetti: A Delicious New Twist on a Classic Favourite

Crown Flour Mill (CFM) Limited, the wheat milling and pasta business of Olam Agri in Nigeria, has unveiled a new addition to its product range—Crown Thick Spaghetti—at a vibrant launch event held in Abuja recently.

Crown Thick Spaghetti launch by Crown Flour Mill Limited, in Abuja, on Thursday, April 16, 2025.

Designed to meet the yearnings of the Nigerian consumers for Thick Strand size spaghetti, the new Crown Thick Spaghetti was enthusiastically received by distributors in attendance, who played a crucial role in its successful launch. The event offered a platform for meaningful engagement, reflecting CFM’s strong network and commitment to delivering food products that meet the evolving tastes of Nigerian consumers.

Backed by Olam Agri in Nigeria’s investments in local wheat farming through initiatives like Seeds for the Future, CFM has become a trusted name in providing high-quality, fortified food options that are both nutritious and affordable. The launch of Crown Thick Spaghetti further strengthens its diverse pasta portfolio and its role in supporting food security in Nigeria.

This is more than just a product launch, said Siddharth Suri, Vice President and Business Head at Crown Flour Mill. We are unveiling new possibilities. this launch represents our commitment to progress, to better serve our communities, and to equip our partners with tools that can help grow their business and satisfy the ever-evolving needs of our customers. Crown Thick Spaghetti continues our tradition of innovation and excellence in food manufacturing.

Bola Adeniji, General Manager and Head of Marketing at Olam Agri in Nigeria, highlighted the product’s unique qualities:

Crown Thick Spaghetti was developed with versatility in mind—perfect for rich sauces or local favourites like Jollof spaghetti, stir fry, etc. It fills a gap in the market, and early feedback from consumer trials has been overwhelmingly positive.

Ali Jita, Musician/Brand Ambassador for Crown Thick Spaghetti, with the product

The event also featured popular Northern music star and brand ambassador Ali Jita, who praised the brand’s consistency and wide availability:

CFM products are always of high quality, healthy, and easy to find. This new spaghetti takes things up a notch—it’s non sticky, filling and made with the Nigerian consumer in mind. I’m proud to be associated with it.

Crown Thick Spaghetti after the unveiling.

Alhaji Umar Buba, Alhaji Murtala Abdullahi, and Alhaji Namadi Inumu were part of the distributors present at the launch. They commended CFM for its strong partnerships and market-focused strategies.

Nitin Mehta, Managing Director & Business Head of Crown Flour Mill, emphasised the broader vision behind the product:

Crown Thick Spaghetti reflects our dedication to supporting the government’s New Hope Agenda for food security. We continue to invest in innovation and production to deliver accessible, nutritious food that resonates with the tastes and needs of Nigerian families.

With this launch, Olam Agri reaffirms its leadership in Nigeria’s food landscape—bringing innovation to the table, one delicious bite at a time.

